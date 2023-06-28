Binary thinking

It was interesting to learn of the birth of a baby giraffe at Cameron Park Zoo, but the zoo may have jumped the gun just a bit by claiming the new baby is female. If, as we are told, gender is just a “social construct,” then perhaps they should allow the baby to grow up and choose its own gender rather than having a gender assigned by a veterinarian. After all, we don’t want a sexually confused giraffe running around always wondering about its identity.

Unlike some human beings, animals actually live in the real world.

David B. Anderson, Waco

Propane buses

In response to Alan Northcutt’s column [“Time for electric school buses,” June 17], every child deserves a safe, clean, healthy ride to and from school. In Texas, and especially in McLennan County, the best way to provide that ride is not with the dirty diesel buses which most of us adults rode to school and transport many children today. But it’s not with electric buses, either, as implied by Northcutt’s op-ed article about the so-called benefits of electric school buses.

To that end, we present seven reasons why the McLennan County, and Texas, school transportation of the future will be powered by near-zero-emission propane buses:

1. Propane buses eliminate the black smoke that comes out of a diesel tailpipe, and dramatically reduce nitrogen oxides and carbon dioxide, which are known triggers for issues like asthma, bronchitis and other respiratory problems.

2. Three propane buses can be purchased for every one electric bus. That means three times as many diesel buses can be removed from Texas roads faster.

3. Refueling a propane school bus takes minutes, compared to hours upon hours of charging required for electric buses, which have a range of about 100 miles on a single charge, compared to 400 for a propane model.

4. And that’s not all — unlike electric buses, propane buses can be refueled even when the grid is down, and fueling stations take up less space than a bank of chargers. That means propane buses are always ready for after-school activities, rural routes and community needs.

5. The combination of dramatically reduced cost and emissions translates to a more immediate emphasis on environmental justice for any community.

6. Propane buses are already here, with nearly 3,000 currently running on Texas roads. That’s a good sample size, considering the 22,000 buses operating nationwide, transporting 1.3 million kids to school in 49 states.

7. Finally, propane is a derivative of natural gas and oil production, so operating propane buses supports the local and state economy and most importantly, jobs.

There are plenty more reasons, but suffice it to say, perhaps Texas’ school districts and bus contractors, along with Northcutt, should take a closer look at propane buses because they can embrace the future today.

Tucker Perkins,

Washington, D.C>

Editor’s note: Tucker Perkins is the president and CEO of the Propane Education & Research Council, an industry-funded nonprofit that focuses on safety, training, research and public messaging.