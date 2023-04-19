Congrats, Trib

I was delighted and proud that the Waco Tribune-Herald did so very well in the recent Texas Managing Editors annual contest. I agree that the journalists honored are well-deserving. I’ve often intended to write to commend the excellent sports writing of Brice Cherry. Yes, I often read the sports section, though unlike my husband, that’s not the first section I pull out to read. I find it endearing that my philosopher husband, Robert Baird, inevitably reads the sports pages first.

I am the child of a journalist. My father, David A. Cheavens, worked for the Associated Press in Dallas and in Austin for many years. During the last years of his too-short life, he was recruited by Abner McCall to be chair of the journalism department at Baylor. So I grew up in Austin with lively dinner table discussions about state and national politics, not to mention other important news of the day. I am a dedicated daily reader not only of the Trib but also of The New York Times. Yes, this is expensive, but it’s worth every penny we spend. I get impatient when local friends and acquaintances complain about the cost of the daily paper, and I often get up on a soapbox to defend print journalism. Oh, I know, I could read both the Trib and the NYT online, but I love the feel of a “real” newspaper in my hands.

We spend our summers in Kalamazoo, Michigan, in our in-law apartment at our youngest daughter’s home. Kalamazoo is a lovely town (much cooler in the summer than Waco), about the same size as Waco, with many perks we don’t have (such as a Costco and a Trader Joe’s). But its newspaper has shrunk to appearing just a few days a week, and you can read it in a few minutes. I miss our two daily papers greatly. We can buy the Times at a local grocery store, but we cannot have it delivered as we do here.

So keep up the good work. Oh, and by the way, I really enjoy your guest columns, especially the fairly frequent ones written by a man who shares my last name!

Alice Baird, Waco

Congratulations on the honor for “Newsroom of The Year.” Even considering how staffs are reduced as are funds for many papers.

I’ll say it again, l love my paper — despite the change in comics. (I still miss many of the former selections.) Thanks for all you are, and do.

Nancy Marquis, Waco

Retirement raise

I am a former warden who worked for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for more than 24 years before retiring in 2004.

In almost two decades of retirement, I have not had any cost of living adjustment or pay increase. Retired state employees have not received any pay increase in over 20 years. We are so far behind in a fair, equitable pay scale that it will be difficult to “fix” this problem — but we must try.

This year the state has a record budget surplus. The Legislature has the money to give us a 13th monthly check similar to the ones that retired state teachers will be getting.

The 13th check could help me cover my bills and pay for unexpected expenses. It could help me keep up with inflation.

Retired state workers like me kept our state up and running and kept Texas safe. We deserve fair treatment and fair consideration.

Nancy Botkin, Gatesville