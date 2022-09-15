LETTERS: Congress should fully fund 988 crisis line

Support 988

September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. As a volunteer advocate with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, I am calling on members of Congress to pass legislation to prevent suicides and support crisis care.

I lost my mom, Diane, to suicide on Sept. 3, 2011. By fully supporting 988, they will be saving thousands like my mom and those she left behind like me. Having trained mental health call centers and first responders will help save people like my mom and prevent a heartbreaking loss for families like mine.

The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline must be sustainably funded so that confidential, voluntary services by trained counselors are accessible. H.R. 7116, the 988 Implementation Act, would provide federal funding and guidance to states for 988 crisis services across the nation.

An alternative to 911 for mental health crises, 988 connects callers to Lifeline centers. These centers de-escalate 98% of crisis calls without dispatching emergency services. Well-resourced crisis support systems can connect callers with local resources, including someone to talk to (call centers), someone to respond (mobile crisis teams) and somewhere to go (crisis stabilization centers). We must ensure that every state has the capacity to provide comprehensive crisis response services to help save lives.

For more information, go to afsp.org/988.

Join me in urging Congress to take action to #StopSuicide.

Jennifer Warnick,

Gatesville

Consumer choice

I enjoyed the Will Harris piece entitled “Family farms are the bedrock of American agriculture” [Sept. 7, wacotrib.com]. Big Ag and the National Pork Producers Council are trying to prevent the free market from functioning. In a free market, each buyer is able to choose the products it purchases based on the issues that are most important to that buyer. When buyers reject a product for any reason or no reason, the manufacturer can alter either the product or its messaging to entice those customers to come back, or it can switch to a different product entirely, or it can attempt to increase its sales in the portion of the market that still purchases its product.

Dozens of significant pork buyers such as Costco, McDonald’s and Oscar Meyer are already requiring that their suppliers provide gestation crate-free pork by the end of 2022, and the pork industry is finding ways to adjust to these requirements. The citizens of the state of California are a collective market, and like so many restaurants, grocery stores and other buyers of pork, that market prefers a different version of the product than the one the NPPC wants to sell. No manufacturer should be entitled to insist that consumers purchase its brand when those consumers prefer an alternative.

Robin Kolwicz,

Phoenix, Ariz.