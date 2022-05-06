LETTERS: Connally elementary building well beyond its lifespan

Yes on CISD bond

Connally ISD is desperately in need of a new elementary school. The current building is approaching 70 years old, and has outlived its useful life. Misinformation is being spread implying a 32% increase in taxes if the bond passes. According to Connally ISD the tax burden will increase about $12/month for a $150,000 CISD home. Senior citizens who have an age 65 freeze will not be impacted, according to the McLennan County Appraisal District website.

The truth is that the school has become a money pit. Numerous sewer pipes have collapsed under the building. Some cast iron water lines are rusted and supply brown water. No more electricity can be supplied to the building safely. Electrical lines are not buried, but hang overhead in outdoor areas used by children. No fire suppression system exists — fire extinguishers hang on the wall. Classrooms are poorly lit, and many lack a second means of egress in case of fire. There is no secure entrance. The playground backs up to the I-35 access road. Traffic jams on I-35 frequently require the police to stop traffic to get buses between campuses. The cafeteria is so small that lunch begins at 10:30 in the morning in order to serve all of the students. The air conditioning system needs replacement, and window units are used in some rooms. No air conditioning is available in the hallways. The library, gym, cafeteria and classrooms don’t meet TEA size guidelines and the school is not ADA compliant.

The new elementary school will fix these problems and relieve overcrowding in the primary and junior high schools by incorporating third grade (from the primary school) and sixth grade (from the junior high). If you don’t believe the condition of the campus, contact the elementary school and ask for a tour. I did, and my whole perspective was changed.

For those who have implied that laws are being broken at the polling place, please immediately file an official complaint. Information on how to do so is posted clearly on the entrance door to the building. Get the facts and follow the truth.

Jennifer Sitton, Waco

Trim the trees

A few years ago, one of the most beautiful sites in Waco was going west on Lake Shore Drive and just down from the top of the hill looking out and seeing Lake Waco. Well, not anymore. The problem is the trees on the right side of the road have grown so much that you can no longer see the water. This is an easy fix. Trim the trees!

I am sure the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is going to say that by trimming the trees we may have an avalanche. I am not saying cut the trees down — I am saying just simply trim the tops of the trees so we can see the water again.

Duane Silver, Waco

Deceitful judges

When l was in school back in the 1950s, early ’60s, I learned about our federal government and its three branches. The executive and legislative portions seemed more obvious and easier to understand than the Supreme Court. l thought the court had to be the most honest because they were judges who made certain everyone swore to tell the truth, even using God’s name.

Wow, was l wrong. The last three to four judges to be added to this most important court in our country admitted to one established truth/belief during their “interviews” in front of everyone watching, but now when push comes to shove, they have changed to the opposite position in secret interactions.

I ask you, where is the honor? If people of this stature are this deceitful, how can we expect honesty from any of the rest of us?

Nancy Marquis, Waco