LETTERS: Connally ISD squandered funds; 'Magnum' didn't deserve the ax

Ample budgets

The headlines and letters always put the blame for failed school bond issues on local taxpayers. It is too bad many local school boards have squandered their ample school budgets on superfluous projects and selfish political decisions.

Recent letters published in the Trib have sought to shame heavily burdened taxpayers for turning down a bond issue for Connally ISD. My service company worked with Connally ISD for several years. The school superintendent at the time ran afoul of the several school board members when he terminated some of their friends and relatives. The angry board members were able to orchestrate his termination. In doing so they violated contractual obligations that eventually cost the district nearly a million dollars. A bond issue did pass that year that resulted in new athletic facilities and an expansion of the football stadium. I doubt taxpayers were aware of the squandered funds that year.

My company also provided services to Robinson ISD. I was able to secure donations from local companies to provide soap and hand towel dispensers for several school buildings that had none. We also conducted repairs that were outside the obligations of our contract. I remember articles in the Tribune-Herald that cited a lack of funds for mentally challenged youngsters in Robinson ISD. It suggested local taxpayers were uncaring. Only a few years before their failed bond issue, the superintendent spent nearly a million dollars constructing a lighted soccer field on campus. At the time, the Robinson ISD maintenance crew had only four employees. One of those maintenance workers, former Baylor football star Harlan Lane, took care of groundskeeping for the entire district by himself.

Millions of unrestricted COVID-19 funds have been available for use by local school districts in addition to ample local budgets and bond funding. The Tribune-Herald reporting staff might want to look into how taxpayer money has been spent on local schools over the past twenty years. I have no doubt that there has been much more wasteful spending than any of us is aware of.

Bobby Jack Blain, Woodway

CBS numbskulls

I’ve discovered another group of mindless bureaucrats, this time in the programming department of CBS headquarters in New York. To my dismay, these pinheads decided for no logical reason to cancel one of their mainstays of Friday night television, “Magnum P.I.”, which has always enjoyed a respectable following and rated, I’d imagine, in the top 10. What is the matter with the numbskulls at CBS — have they taken total leave of their senses?

“Magnum” has always been a perfect lead-in to “Blue Bloods,” which of course stars the original “Magnum,” Tom Selleck. The season finale for this year featured Higgins and Magnum finally coming to terms with their feelings for each other, Rick’s girl having her baby, and Detective Katsumoto possibly losing his badge. Now we’re left hanging for no reasonable explanation, and CBS’ total disdain for the feelings of its viewers.

I do realize with what’s going on in our world today — the war in Ukraine, skyrocketing prices for everything, the continuing pandemic, etc. — that the cancellation of “Magnum” isn’t earth-shaking. But it’s certainly given people an escape from reality. That’s what entertainment’s all about, isn’t it? Thanks for nothing, CBS.

John Baker, Hewitt