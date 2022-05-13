LETTERS: Connally voters turned backs on kids; post-truth bootlickers

Kids forsaken

On May 7, Connally ISD voters went to the polls and overwhelmingly voted against a new elementary school. This was a tragic defeat, and a painful blow to students.

The greatest opposition to the bond came from our over-65 neighbors. Please know that, despite what you were told in flyers, your homestead would not have been affected by the school bond if you had an age 65 freeze exemption in place. Yes, your home appraisal went up, and your taxes are going up, but you would not have paid a dime more because of a school bond. Taking your home appraisal frustrations out on the children in this community just wasn’t fair.

Some of our under-65 neighbors opposed the bond because they didn’t have kids in the school, and some because they just didn’t want to pay the $12 per month increase (for a $150,000 appraisal valuation). I was told by my 12th grader that some of her classmates voted “no” because “nobody can tell them what to do now.” I spoke with numerous people who said they had children at Connally, but were ineligible to vote because they were not in the country legally. Possibly worst of all, many of our parents just didn’t care enough to vote. Whether from ignorance or apathy, this bond was doomed.

The fact is that Connally Elementary school is a money pit for taxpayers. Will our voters go to bat for $18-$20 million dollars for urgent replacement of the collapsed sewers, overtaxed electrical system, water pipes that supply brown water, antiquated AC system or the failing foundation? Probably not. As long as we have to maintain and repair this building, and continue to pay for inefficient utilities, we will never be able to compete with neighboring districts for our teachers, or provide the education that our kids deserve.

The only way our government allows us to get a new building is through the community bond process. There are no government grants or hidden funds that can be used. There are not enough administrators to fire or enough corners to cut. We will continue to lose teachers to neighboring districts, all of which have newer, nicer schools. Our community will continue to fail our most vulnerable students because the voters, not the school administration, have chosen to. Much thanks to Superintendent Wes Holt, the staff and school board who have worked tirelessly and have been the targets of slander and libel.

Jennifer Sitton, Waco

Post-truth era

Our country is edging toward a dangerous precipice. The truth no longer matters. Kevin McCarthy, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Ron Johnson, Greg Abbott, Ken Paxton, Dan Patrick, et al, habitually lie and no one seems to care. McCarthy actually told the truth when he said of President Trump, “I’ve had it with this guy. What he did is unacceptable. Nobody can defend that and nobody should defend it.” Then McCarthy denied saying this until the audio tape was produced. He is a full-blown lying coward and bootlicker, forging ahead in the quest to maintain power at the cost of our security and democracy.

When truth, rights and integrity mean nothing, democracy collapses into authoritarianism and dictatorship. Barry Goldwater and other Republicans cared enough about our country and the presidency to deny support for Richard Nixon. The current Republicans are only interested in maintaining power.

Pamela Neal, Temple