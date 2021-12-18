LETTERS: Conservative take on Roe refreshing

Hopefully, prayerfully, the U.S. Supreme Court will vote to overturn Roe v. Wade and its companion decision in 1992, Planned Parenthood v. Casey. Casey’s reasoning was even worse than the court’s ruling in Roe. In Casey, the court stipulated that since each person must decide their own moral or metaphysical universe, then, of course, a pregnant woman could decide to abort her preborn child.

May God grant the court the wisdom and courage to reverse this tragic decision that will go down in the U.S. Supreme Court’s history as a horrible miscarriage of justice — just like the Dred Scott decision of 1857, justifying slavery, and the Plessy v. Ferguson decision of 1896, justifying racial discrimination.

Warren Fain, Waco

Editor’s note: Roe v. Wade mainly relies on the Fourteenth Amendment’s Due Process Clause, as well the Bill of Rights and previous Supreme Court decisions implicating personal privacy, for its liberty-focused ruling.

Border boom