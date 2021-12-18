LETTERS: Conservative take on Roe refreshing

Roe reasoning
Thank you so much for running Ramesh Ponnuru’s column on Dec. 15 [“Ramifications of Roe reversal”].
It was refreshing to read a conservative and pro-life perspective on the upcoming decision in the Dobbs case, regarding Mississippi’s ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.
Ponnuru gave several important reasons why the high court should rule in favor of the 15 week abortion ban and why Roe v. Wade should be overturned.
Most important of Ponnuru’s reasons for reversal was “...because Roe substituted the court’s will for the Constitution.”
This hits the proverbial nail on the head. There is not one single word or phrase in the U.S. Constitution, including all of its amendments, which addresses the so-called right of a pregnant woman to allow the willful taking of the human life growing within her.
The 1973 abortion decision was concocted on the shadows and “penumbras” of the Fourth Amendment’s protection against “unreasonable searches and seizures” of a citizen’s residence and property. Nothing there at all about the so-called “right to privacy” of a pregnant woman to dispose of her preborn child. This was created out of whole cloth by the court with no precedent whatsoever.
Hopefully, prayerfully, the U.S. Supreme Court will vote to overturn Roe v. Wade and its companion decision in 1992, Planned Parenthood v. Casey. Casey’s reasoning was even worse than the court’s ruling in Roe. In Casey, the court stipulated that since each person must decide their own moral or metaphysical universe, then, of course, a pregnant woman could decide to abort her preborn child.
May God grant the court the wisdom and courage to reverse this tragic decision that will go down in the U.S. Supreme Court’s history as a horrible miscarriage of justice — just like the Dred Scott decision of 1857, justifying slavery, and the Plessy v. Ferguson decision of 1896, justifying racial discrimination.
Warren Fain, Waco
Editor’s note: Roe v. Wade mainly relies on the Fourteenth Amendment’s Due Process Clause, as well the Bill of Rights and previous Supreme Court decisions implicating personal privacy, for its liberty-focused ruling.
Border boom
It is interesting what the governor of Texas and the Supreme Court have created on the Mexico border. A huge number of offices for women to get an abortion are popping up all along the border in Mexico. Tens of thousands of dollars will flow into Mexico. With the thoughts of what the Texas governor and the Supreme Court have decided for females, then it can well be that they will pass a law on males so they cannot get a vasectomy.
Talk about taking people’s rights — we have the obvious start of creating a dictator-run nation. People better start voting these leaders that are causing this out the door so we can keep our freedoms and live as our forefathers planned and established.
Jim Denton, Gatesville
Style, please
Wow. The Bears are No. 1 and the coaches look like they’re wearing pajamas. Come on, Nike, a little style, please!
David DeLoach, Waco