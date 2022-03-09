LETTERS: Corporate greed plays big part in rising prices; MLB's whiny owners

It’s about greed

There is a lot of talk and concern about inflation. Of course, COVID-19 is responsible for the global shortages of goods and services. However, there is another issue that must be looked into. UPS just posted record-breaking profits, but they plan to raise prices. As a coffee drinker, you might be surprised that the Starbucks CEO’s compensation rose 39% in 2021 to a record $20.4 million and Starbucks’ profits soared 59% to $7.5 billion, but they are still raising prices. Our favorite hamburger place, McDonald’s, increased prices even as profits topped $23 billion.

Everyone is talking about rising gas prices. Yet Exxon Mobil had the best fourth quarter with $8.9 billion in profits at the same time it exported $85 billion of gas while importing $17 billion from Russia. The Valero CEO makes $14 million, yet Valero gets most of its oil and gas from Russia. Elon Musk takes his yearly Tesla compensation in stock, which approached $30 billion in 2021. JP Morgan’s CEO got a $3 million raise to $34 million.

While millions of Americans lost their jobs because of COVID-19, the CEOs of many companies certainly did not mind their inflated salaries. Why is it not inflation when corporations post record profits and continue to raise prices? Let’s call it what it is — corporate greed at your expense. Next time you think about rising (inflated) prices, remember — it is about corporate greed.

It always is.

Larry Cowan, Temple

Whiny owners

Major League Baseball is in peril. As of the time I’m writing this, MLB and the MLB Players Association have failed to reach an agreement, threatening the 2022 championship season. To be clear, championship season refers to the season and games which contribute to the playoffs.

MLB owners instituted a lockout in December and waited for six weeks to even begin negotiations. Rob Manfred, the commissioner of MLB, attempted to place the onus on the MLBPA for not calling the owners, despite this battle being entirely the making of owners and the league, in general.

Here we are, on the brink of losing more games, with the owners trying to lay the blame on the players, and public sentiment toward the players as “whiny rich people complaining.” However, what one need to realize is this: If it weren’t for the players, the teams would make no money at all. 100% of revenue for the teams is because of the players playing the game. Concessions, souvenirs, marketing, network rights — it is all the result of the individuals playing the game.

If you want to know who the whiny rich people to blame are, it is the wealthiest on the team: owners and executives.

Terry Commander,

Bellmead

What a world

What a wonderful world. We cut our production of oil and now buy oil from Russia when we were producing and selling oil all over the world.

I wish someone would explain the logic behind this move.

Mercer Buchanan,

Woodway