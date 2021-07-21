LETTERS: Council member vote draws praise from readers

Piedmont, Calif.

Defending dissent

To many, the consensus governing style on Waco City Council is preferable to the increasingly frustrating partisan process. Rather than injecting the political process with labels and ideology, many council members and their proponents would argue that our local government is one of ideas and common ground. They believe that continuity and order is preferable to questioning the prevailing narrative of how Waco has been run for years. For anyone to publicly dissent from any one policy is to dissent from the process, and, by extension, those who defend it.

Though there are many defenders of this practice, they have not stopped Councilwoman Kelly Palmer from bravely recording her dissent and being the lone “no” on what would have been otherwise unanimous decisions. Kelly has demonstrated her ability to provide unique perspectives, while also offering a clear alternative of how Waco could be better than it is. She does not simply register her displeasure, but offers a better solution. She prefers to elevate these issues in public, rather than let them play out in private chambers.