LETTERS: Council members won't say why hookah/cigar ordinance benefits city

Why hookah?

Council members stand by their ordinance changes regarding hookah bars and lounges.

But they won’t tell us why the change is good. I assume they see something good in it. I asked each council member. Only Andrea Barefield and Mayor Dillon Meek responded and neither answered the question. I expected something like “it will bring more revenue to the city.” Instead, both were very defensive about air quality, which I didn’t even ask about.

I’m less concerned about air quality than I am the image of excitement and pleasure through hookah smoking that young people under the age of 21 will take from the existence and attractive advertising of these hip places. People in their teens are already using the substance privately. More will be encouraged when they see and hear about cool young adults going there to inhale tasty flavored nicotine.

Is it too much to ask the council to make a statement about the need for this change? Is it too much to ask the council to weigh the risk of influencing young people to play around with unhealthy, addictive substances against whatever benefit they saw in changing the ordinance the way they did? Two very simple questions.

John Herbert, Waco

Buy humanely

I want to thank Warner Farwell [Letters, Jan. 15] for exposing the incredibly inhumane conditions in the production of eggs. It’s very important to be aware of what’s involved in the production of all of our animal-based food items. I now drink nut- or soy-based milk based on what I learned from the 2021 documentary film “Cow.”

I’ll have to admit I’m not quite there with going egg-free. For others that are like me and can’t quite do without them just yet, I would suggest buying eggs that have the label “certified humane” on the packaging, which commonly also says “pasture-raised.” They will cost a little more, but you can buy and enjoy them with the knowledge that chickens that laid them were treated humanely.

Bruce Evans, Hewitt

Be informed

Be aware or beware? I say both. In light of the World Economic Forum meeting last week and in response to Alan Northcutt’s assessment of COP27 on Jan. 7 [“Top 10 climate stories of 2022”], we should be aware and beware of what is going on at these green initiative meetings run by global elites. And beware of people like Northcutt purveying malinformation or at the very least incomplete information, which indicates manipulation for a desired outcome.

Like the 1943 Disney classic “Chicken Little,” Foxy Loxy convinces Chicken Little the sky is falling and then proceeds to propagandize the whole farmyard, ultimately resulting in its doom. I hope our local elected officials aren’t like Chicken Little and can recognize a fox lurking around the farmyard. I believe information from different perspectives on climate is needed before spending our tax dollars on green initiative projects dictated by global elites.

Bjorn Lomborg, Tom Harris, Richard Lindzen and Alex Epstein are just a few well-accredited professionals in the climate science field that give different, well-researched, perspectives on climate change. It’ll be worth checking them out.

Lets be better informed, Waco, and not be Chicken Little.

Todd Hardcastle, Waco