Royally wrong

The president of the United States isn’t king. He or she cannot just order programs that cost the taxpayers hundreds of billions of dollars. Congress has the responsibility for spending. POTUS can and should lead, present budgets and proposals, but if the Supreme Court gives the president unlimited spending power, where would it end? Handing out checks for $100,000 to each citizen for their vote in the next election?

The cost of higher education has risen at a rate of approximately four times that of inflation. We have a significant problem. This is a harsh lesson, but here it is: The executive branch (the president) cannot legislate laws or appropriate resources (money). Whether it was a political ploy to increase votes or just an honest blunder, loan forgiveness is unconstitutional.

Are college expenses fair and reasonable? No. That is where the emotion should be focused.

Karl Lauritzen Jr.

Waco

More renewables

I am writing to express my strong support for the expansion of renewable energy sources in Waco. As our community grows, it is vital that we prioritize sustainable solutions for the benefit of our environment and local economy.

Waco has already made commendable progress in adopting clean energy practices. The installation of solar panels on public buildings, including schools and municipal offices, showcases our city’s commitment to renewable energy. These initiatives not only reduce greenhouse gas emissions but also pave the way for a sustainable future.

I believe that Waco can take further strides by implementing policies and incentives that promote renewable energy adoption in residential, commercial and industrial sectors. Offering tax incentives or low-interest loans to homeowners for investing in solar panels would lower energy bills while fostering environmental consciousness. Encouraging businesses to embrace renewable energy systems can attract sustainable enterprises and generate job opportunities in the clean energy sector.

Additionally, the development of local wind farms or collaboration with neighboring wind power facilities can diversify our energy sources and bolster our economic prospects. Leveraging our region’s natural resources will create jobs, attract investments and enhance energy resilience in our community.

I urge city officials, businesses and community leaders to collaborate and prioritize the expansion of renewable energy infrastructure in Waco. By doing so, we can position our city as a sustainability leader and inspire others to follow suit. Let us harness the power of renewable energy to shape a cleaner, more sustainable future for Waco.

I kindly request that the Tribune-Herald continues to highlight the significance of renewable energy and its potential benefits for our community. Together, we can create a brighter and more sustainable future for Waco.

Justin Huff

China Spring