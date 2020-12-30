LETTERS: COVID treatment disparity, nepotism at its worst, and flu shots in the parking lot

What will you get?

A COVID-19 positive Rudy Giuliani (with few symptoms) got immediate treatment upon being admitted to the hospital. Rudy was given the very same rare, difficult to produce, very expensive and effective medicine that was given to Trump (although Trump was given four times the normal dose). Rudy said, “If it wasn’t me, I wouldn’t have been put in a hospital, frankly.” He said that he got “celebrity treatment.” Housing Secretary Ben Carson and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie received the same “celebrity treatment.”

Hospitals across the nation are running out of rooms and are only admitting the most serious patients. Because of the scarcity of this special drug regimen, some hospitals are actually running a lottery system to see which critical patient will get this special drug regimen. California was given 23,000 doses even though they had 794,000 active cases. Washington, D.C. got only 208 doses. Three thousand American souls died the same day “celebrity” Rudy was discharged from the hospital. The head of White House security became COVID-19 positive in September and lost his leg below the knee due to complications from the virus. His friends started a GoFundMe page to help with his extreme expenses. Obviously, he did not enjoy celebrity status like Trump’s friends. Over 130 Secret Service members have tested positive thus far.