LETTERS: DA did what he said he would do; bring back Fairness Doctrine

Promises kept
In the midst of all — and often lost in all — the political campaign rhetoric that has surrounded the local race for district attorney, three things stand out for me in the work that Barry Johnson has done over the last three years as our district attorney.
He pledged at the outset that he would restore order to the district attorney’s office and get out-of-control costs under control. He has done that, running the office below budget and saving almost $1 million in our tax funds over these last three years (through fiscal year 2021, $924,000 under budget).
He pledged that his office would reduce the massive backlog of pending cases that were obstructing justice and costing our county. His office has worked through the pending backlog of cases to cut it almost in half. That was done even with trial courts closed to jury trials during a portion of the pandemic, and the backlog is now continuing to be reduced with the courts open again and trials regularly occurring.
He pledged that his office would focus on fairness and justice for all, and not be beholden to deliver special treatment to any individual or group. He has done that, even at the cost of personal opposition.
I believe that an officeholder who delivers on difficult and vitally important campaign promises deserves our support and reelection.
Jim Wren, Waco
Fairness Doctrine
How many Americans need to die in order to bring back and enforce the Fairness Doctrine? I live in rural Texas, which is ground zero for the misinformation pandemic. Here, the gold standard for broadcasting is Fox News blaring into most households, an organization that for 20 years has utilized old-school propaganda techniques, mass dissemination of misinformation and false assumptions, plus a constant, daily barrage of fact-free, anti-government rhetoric designed to garner mass viewership for profit.
As our democracy stands in peril and the United States still leads the world in COVID-19 deaths at 933,187, plus leads the industrialized world in gun-related deaths (averaging more than 20,000 per year), we need to ask ourselves how long should we allow fake news to terrorize and divide our country.
To be clear, Fox “News” has championed pro gun legislation, election doubts, COVID-19 denial, anti-vaxxers and anti-maskers, climate change denial, police brutality denial and anti-immigration rhetoric while happily providing misleading or incorrect “evidence” with no attempts to provide facts that correct, soften or negate their stands. Subsequently, our elected officials take that mantle or use the same techniques and then pursue policies that kill because it’s also a proven way to get votes. Fox can create news while the rest of the nation reacts to its creations.
Alternatively, following the old-school journalistic approach of providing multiple sides of the same story (as is required in many countries) would help take the power away from the script writers, shock jocks and social media, and help give it back to the people where it belongs.
This isn’t a quick fix; after all, huge swaths of our nation and a generation of lives have already been poisoned by fake news. But since this industry can’t regulate itself, by definition, it’s time for the government to step up to the plate and protect its citizens.
Stephen Pocock,
China Spring