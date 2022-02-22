LETTERS: DA did what he said he would do; bring back Fairness Doctrine

Promises kept

In the midst of all — and often lost in all — the political campaign rhetoric that has surrounded the local race for district attorney, three things stand out for me in the work that Barry Johnson has done over the last three years as our district attorney.

He pledged at the outset that he would restore order to the district attorney’s office and get out-of-control costs under control. He has done that, running the office below budget and saving almost $1 million in our tax funds over these last three years (through fiscal year 2021, $924,000 under budget).

He pledged that his office would reduce the massive backlog of pending cases that were obstructing justice and costing our county. His office has worked through the pending backlog of cases to cut it almost in half. That was done even with trial courts closed to jury trials during a portion of the pandemic, and the backlog is now continuing to be reduced with the courts open again and trials regularly occurring.

He pledged that his office would focus on fairness and justice for all, and not be beholden to deliver special treatment to any individual or group. He has done that, even at the cost of personal opposition.