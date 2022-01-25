LETTERS: DA wrong to criticize opponent for being defense attorney

DA off base
I cannot imagine voting for a district attorney candidate whose chief criticism of an opponent is that he is a criminal defense attorney. I do not know our current district attorney, nor the other two candidates, but I have practiced law over 42 years, have been a prosecutor in Houston and now live in Waco. Tommy Witherspoon’s Friday story about our DA, Barry Johnson, should alarm you.
On Jan. 20, Johnson apparently claimed his primary opponent, criminal defense attorney Josh Tetens, defends “child molesters, wife beaters, perverts and violent criminals” apparently to incite anger or encourage fear, which suggests a DA who wants a justice system in which those accused of certain crimes are not provided representation.
If Johnson has an actual complaint about the competence or actual character of one of his opponents, such as they are a liar or cheater, then he should show us where a judge held them in contempt for lying or cheating, and I will consider that when casting my ballot.
Until then, all people have the right to a competent defense attorney; I would hope Johnson understands that. Johnson has implied that people accused of certain crimes apparently are not entitled to a defense, and correspondingly the attorney providing that defense is somehow inferior. The chief law enforcement officer in our county should not be someone who holds and apparently proudly expresses such a Neanderthal view of our criminal justice system.
If our district attorney finds defense attorneys inferior in some way because they participate in the criminal justice system but are “on the other side,” then he should quit immediately. If not, I hope the citizens of this county will not fall to fear tactics but instead look for evidence of expertise and fair-mindedness in our chief law enforcement officer.
Brad Beers, Waco
Voter drive unity
Our local Republican Party is commended for hosting a voter registration drive this Thursday. Political parties are the engines of our democracy. Our county, state and national Republican and Democratic parties are far from perfect, but they are the best options we have. Given recent political divisiveness, wouldn’t it be super if both local parties hold a joint voter registration effort?
Gayle Avant, Woodway
Riding the tiger
Thank you, Charles Reed, for your enlightening letter, titled “Speak for me” [Sunday Trib].
So true that American evangelical leaders who support Donald Trump and others like him would do well to heed the words of JFK, “those who foolishly sought power by riding the back of the tiger ended up inside.”
Where are those Republicans of yesteryear whom we did respect for their values? Why can’t they use their “power” to build back a respectable party? Why do they cling to a person who represents lying and cheating and destruction to get ahead? Why can’t they learn to reason with their coworkers in Congress? Don’t people, especially those trying to lead a nation, know that the best policy is to work together for the good of all, not just some, people?
We all wonder why some of our young people choose paths of destruction. Just take a look at the petty, pitiful actions of our supposed leaders.
Joanne Hueske, Waco