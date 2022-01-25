LETTERS: DA wrong to criticize opponent for being defense attorney

DA off base

I cannot imagine voting for a district attorney candidate whose chief criticism of an opponent is that he is a criminal defense attorney. I do not know our current district attorney, nor the other two candidates, but I have practiced law over 42 years, have been a prosecutor in Houston and now live in Waco. Tommy Witherspoon’s Friday story about our DA, Barry Johnson, should alarm you.

On Jan. 20, Johnson apparently claimed his primary opponent, criminal defense attorney Josh Tetens, defends “child molesters, wife beaters, perverts and violent criminals” apparently to incite anger or encourage fear, which suggests a DA who wants a justice system in which those accused of certain crimes are not provided representation.

If Johnson has an actual complaint about the competence or actual character of one of his opponents, such as they are a liar or cheater, then he should show us where a judge held them in contempt for lying or cheating, and I will consider that when casting my ballot.