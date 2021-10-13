LETTERS: Dallas and back nonstop pretty routine in EV

Dallas and back

Karl Lauritzen [Letters, Oct. 8] correctly observed that my recent Trib column did not address every possible reader question on electric vehicles because space was limited. However, responding to his concerns, I note that his key claim, “A drive to Dallas or Houston is not happening in an EV now,” is absolutely untrue. With my Tesla range of 320 miles, the round trip to Austin or Dallas requires no charging on the road. A Houston trip involves one charge at one of the abundant EV stations along the route. A trip to Los Angeles is also feasible, with on-board navigation plotting the route and charging stops. In five years of EV driving in Texas, with its growing charger network, I waited only once for a charger — for about four minutes.