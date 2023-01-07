LETTERS: Damar rallies a nation; teacher rebuts 'indoctrinating' claims; Tetens now in control

Pray for Damar

Imagine a nation, deeply divided along racial, political and religious lines. Our “leaders,” politicians, ministers, etc. succeed mostly in magnifying discord, empowered by trumpeting our differences. Along comes a young man, a football player named Damar Hamlin, whose horrible injury is witnessed on live TV by 30 million people, and it instantly touches people of all walks of life: Black/white, left/right, religious/agnostic. And for the first time in never, our nation unabashedly cries out in unison to the Almighty for divine help. Wouldn’t that reality be a wonderful place to live, with fewer political and religious mouthpieces in our lives, pushing their “correct” ideology on this nation? Just a thought. Praying for Hamlin.

Jamie Amos, Waco

Power to decipher

Bill Calvert’s letter on Friday suggests that “wokeism, abortion, same sex marriage, transgenderism” are being explicitly taught in Texas schools. As a teacher, I can promise you we aren’t teaching these things. I specifically am teaching math. An English teacher down the hall from me has done a deep dive into Mary Shelley’s “Frankenstein” with practices on writing essays, and a U.S. history teacher has started teaching about the 1920s in America, including the Great Depression.

We teachers are often accused of indoctrination. If we actually had that power, I promise it would be to help students understand the material the Texas Legislature has approved for us to teach — as well as help us not have to battle phone usage and general disciplinary problems. Furthermore, I’d be interested in knowing what school or schools he’s referring to.

Jake Myers, Robinson

Tetens in control

The headline for last week’s piece by Eli Lehrer, “Good year for mainstream Republicans—Limited government, markets won many debates in 2022,” would have laughable if it wasn’t so tragic. Clearly Lehrer doesn’t have a uterus.

More disturbing was the Sunday story on Josh Tetens, our new district attorney. Tetens told me last summer that he would “aggressively support the laws of Texas” when we were discussing Senate Bill 8. That means that he will aggressively go after anyone that supports a woman who chooses to end an unwanted or dangerous pregnancy. And because the Waco City Council refused to consider the Grace Act, he has the full resources of the Waco Police Department at his disposal. Tetens testified against the Grace Act at a city council meeting and gave his full-throated endorsement to the anti-choice supporters.

The district attorney’s office decides whether or not to present cases for prosecution to the judicial system. This means that Tetens will decide whether you had a miscarriage or an abortion. This means that he gets to decide whether or not your doctor or hospital waited long enough to save your life if you have a failed pregnancy. He gets to decide how many liters of blood you have to lose before you get your procedure. He gets to decide how many weeks you have to carry a dying fetus. This means that he gets to decide whether to go after your doctor, your nurse, your hospital, your minister, your counselor, your family or your friends for helping and supporting you through one of the most intimate and personal decisions you will ever have to make.

I hope Tetens wields his power with wisdom and discretion.

Cheryl Foster, Waco