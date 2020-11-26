LETTERS: Defending Deaver, demanding mask compliance

The people of Waco and McLennan County are indebted to Deaver and other local leaders for their leadership, judgment and hard work in controlling the virus. I hope Dillon Meek, our new mayor, and the new Waco City Council will continue to do the best they can to control the virus locally.

Charles Reed, Waco

Lost a customer

I second Karol Hardin’s sentiments regarding local businesses refusing to wear masks. It shows a definite lack of compassion for their clients. I, too, have been “taken care of” by a well-known dealership in town and found the maintenance department maskless. I called to speak with the manager and explained how disappointed I was by this. I was met by silence, then finally he hemmed and hawed a half-hearted apology. I called and reported this to the city of Waco, which took my call seriously. I decided to go to Christian Brothers after that visit, and found them to be compliant and serious about COVID-19.