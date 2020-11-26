LETTERS: Defending Deaver, demanding mask compliance

Defending Deaver
I’m puzzled by the letter to now former Waco mayor Kyle Deaver from Nancy McNeil concerning the COVID-19 virus.
It’s obvious some people died of heart attacks, strokes, cancer and car accidents because of America’s failure to properly control the COVID-19 virus the way other developed countries did. But when hospitals become overloaded and understaffed, they have no choice but to postpone some procedures that don’t involve immediate threat to human life.
As for Deaver, I don’t believe anyone could have done a better job under the circumstances to control the pandemic locally. It is clear he devoted himself to many extra hours of work and study to do the best job he could against the pandemic. Before Gov. Greg Abbott took control away from local officials in May, Waco was doing better than just about any place in America at controlling the spread of the virus.
But just look at us now. Belgium now has the highest per capita COVID-19 infection rate of any developed country in the world. McLennan County now has a higher rate than Belgium. Here are current infection rates per million population:
McLennan County 48,918
Belgium 46,558
Texas 38,520
United States 35,648
The people of Waco and McLennan County are indebted to Deaver and other local leaders for their leadership, judgment and hard work in controlling the virus. I hope Dillon Meek, our new mayor, and the new Waco City Council will continue to do the best they can to control the virus locally.
Charles Reed, Waco
Lost a customer
I second Karol Hardin’s sentiments regarding local businesses refusing to wear masks. It shows a definite lack of compassion for their clients. I, too, have been “taken care of” by a well-known dealership in town and found the maintenance department maskless. I called to speak with the manager and explained how disappointed I was by this. I was met by silence, then finally he hemmed and hawed a half-hearted apology. I called and reported this to the city of Waco, which took my call seriously. I decided to go to Christian Brothers after that visit, and found them to be compliant and serious about COVID-19.
My next encounter with a business regarding masks was at a Woodway dry cleaner. The worker who took my dry-cleaning didn’t have on a mask, and again, I called later to ask why. I was told it was up to the front desk crew to decide for themselves, and the masks got “hot.” I informed the person I was speaking to that I was going to call and report their business. It took three people and much confusion, but I was finally directed to the sheriff’s department to report.
They must have followed up, because when we went to pick up our ties, they were given to me uncleaned in a bag with the message “I refuse to service her” written in black Sharpie and “Give Back to customer” below that. It felt like a slap in the face, and believe me, this customer will never be back.
I tried another Woodway cleaner up the street and that person was also maskless, so I left. Finally, I found a new cleaner on Valley Mills, Patrick’s Dry Cleaners, where employees were wearing masks and had a sign asking us to wear one, too. And they even sell masks! That’s my new dry cleaner!
Molly Yeates, Woodway
