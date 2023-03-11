Defining ‘woke’

Nobody seems able to define “woke” except perhaps to imply it refers to “those other people” — the DEI (diversity, equality, inclusivity) folks, as if that were a bad thing. Since there is no apparent agreement on what “woke” means, I’m suggesting we define it as “willingly offering kindness everywhere.” A little kindness couldn’t hurt.

Rev. Margo J. Ford, Hewitt

Sea of glass

Your front page story on March 1, headlined “Panels on the prairie,” was missing some comparisons to justify that sea of solar glass. I understand the power of the almighty dollar and how it can alter a reasonable thinking person’s mindset. That land, so desired, worked diligently and lovingly developed by their great-grandparents has been turned into a stale, barren and cold 400 acres of 640,000 panels of metal and glass. Only to produce 250 megawatts of power, said to power 50,000 homes at a cost of $350 million. Seems pretty petty for all those panels and acres taken.

I checked out natural gas power plants. They take, on average, 20 to 40 acres and produce 600-700 MW to power 200,000 homes. It would take 1,000 wind turbines, working at full capacity, to produce equal output in megawatts.

Abbott ISD gets tax benefits; however, none is stated as going to new classrooms or hiring new teachers, or paying more to the existing ones. It is all designated, spare the ag building, for track and field, and a new auditorium. That is shameful.

I hope the landowners are happy with their new bank account and retirement plans. I think the title “caretaker” is poorly chosen. He’s now a slave to this new field of dreams he helped produce. I wonder what will become of the land after 30 years or he tires of his new role.

Elaine Sonafrank, Waco

Dying with debt

I’m 68 with student loans for the last three decades. However, I’m not and never will get the loan paid — until death do us part.

These loans are predatory and earn upwards of $10 billion in pure profit annually. I urge lawmakers to join Sens. Cornyn, Durbin and others in efforts to restore long overdue bankruptcy rights to borrowers this session.

This highly corrupt lending system must end. People over profits — shame on us.

Debra McMillen,

Midlothian

Prayers for Haley

Waco’s Regal movie theater unknowingly presented a far more entertaining image than the big-screen feature recently.

Waiting in line to purchase tickets, Wayne and I relished our time watching two energetic little boys, ages 3 and 5, near the neon “party time” sign. They vigorously celebrated their mom’s invitation for them to select buttery popcorn and candy packets. In mere moments of time, their mother quietly shared a poignant sweet secret. In their prayerful desire to have children, she and her husband had endured multiple miscarriages and challenging fertility clinic treatments through several disappointing seasons. Yet her countenance brightened to whisper a secret miracle. She was carrying a 13-week-old baby girl inside her body. “Haley Faith is her name,” she continued in a soft tone.

We promised prayer for that tiny preborn child, the one God says he knows fully in her mother’s womb. Even if this communique seems somewhat grandmotherly, might it also be an open invitation for believers in our city to intercede for the lives of babies?

Kay King-Hill, Eddy