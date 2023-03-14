DEI replacement

A principal goal of the current woke ideology movement is to replace a major concept from our Declaration of Independence — “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness” — with its diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) ideals.

Thus instead of all individuals being treated equally when applying for a position, special requirements would first need to be met based on race, ethnicity, disability, gender identity, religion and sexual orientation.

Recent headlines and items in the Waco Trib illustrate this: Baylor Law School not meeting diversity standards, the political cartoon against the conservative Fox News channel in the March 9 paper and the March 11 Ray Perryman column “DEI polices are good for business.”

Thus, as colleges and companies adopt these DEI policies, they will not be selecting the best and brightest, but whomever meets these other criteria.

So, in the future, when you need major surgery, or need a lawyer to help you, or need some other professional, will you have the services of one who came from the best and brightest, or one who met some unrelated criteria?

Oh yes, should these DEI criteria be applied to college and professional athletics? Probably should not bring that up.

Don Hardcastle, Waco

Tough standard

I’m puzzled by the March 9 Trib story “BU Law not meeting diversity standard.” It raises more questions than it answers.

I’m not an attorney, but I’ve followed U.S. Supreme Court decisions for more than half a century. I’m familiar with the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which guarantees equal rights and equal opportunities to all Americans.

The Trib story says the Baylor Law School faculty is 10 percent non-white and 40 percent female (32 percent for adjuncts). How can these numbers show a failure to meet the American Bar Association’s “diversity standard”? The phrase “diversity standard” is itself an oxymoron. The word diversity implies the lack of a standard. It also suggests that the appearance to some elite body (like the ABA, which accredits law schools) is more important than individual human rights.

Harvard Law School, supported by the ABA, now uses quotas to discriminate against Asian American students applying for admission. The case Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard is now before the U.S. Supreme Court, and should be decided in the next few months. I’m betting on the Asian American students to win that case. But it sounds as if the ABA is trying to force Baylor Law to apply racial and gender hiring quotas — a practice the Supreme Court has outlawed under the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Here are my questions:

Why have concrete legal terms like equal rights and equal opportunity been replaced by vague, weasel words like diversity, equity and inclusion — words based on appearance rather than rights?

Why do we continue to use the term “human resources,” slave language that equates human beings with property?

How can Baylor Law thread the needle between the ABA’s “diversity standard” and violating the Civil Rights Act to please the ABA?

Charles Reed, Waco

Editor’s note: Harvard does not use racial quotas, ruled unconstitutional in 1978, but the high court has said colleges can consider race as long as it’s one of many factors in the decision. Some universities use race along with a variety of factors, including grades, community service and others, in their admissions processes. Federal courts have upheld Harvard’s process as constitutional, as the Supreme Court did, 4-3, in a similar University of Texas case in 2016.