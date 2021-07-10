LETTERS: Different standards for sexual assault should not be tolerated

Light sentence
It does not take much thought to come to the conclusion the punishment would have been vastly different if the genders were reversed in the case of Amanda Dawn Bush and her guilty plea to second-degree felony sexual assault of a child. Judge Susan Kelly of Waco’s 54th State District Court should have given Bush the maximum penalty state guidelines allow.
I abhor any assault against our vulnerable children, but feel as though the standards are different for men and women. Judge Kelly has reinforced this belief with a paltry sentence in this case. Sexual trauma is a lifelong sentence for the victims — why not disrupt the perpetrator’s life as much as the law allows?
Robert E. Morgan Jr., Waco
CRT at WISD
The Waco ISD board passed a resolution May 28 as a reply to a new state law intended to stop critical race theory from being taught in the public classroom. In practice, CRT is introduced by individual teachers in the course of classes, not just racial sensitivity classes.
The final sentence states that WISD will oppose “institutional racism.” This is a CRT term and the public has not accepted the idea that our institutions are “racist” nor has the public accepted the term “systemic racism”. The teaching of CRT can involve assuming white fragility, white privilege, white implicit bias and white power are embedded in our laws and institutions which, in effect, keep Blacks from achieving success.
These very terms are racist and generalize people by race which is what society has been trying to eliminate for decades. The putative concept of CRT divides the races, creating anger and mistrust on all sides. CRT condemns merit-based grading and advancement because it is racial. A top high school in New York City had “too many Asians” because of the stiff entrance exam. Mayor De Blasio canceled the admission test in favor of a lottery to increase the number of Blacks in school. Similar things are happening all over the country. This is overt racism. Achievement on your own merit is condemned by CRT as a “meritocracy” which holds down Black people.
I hope parents in Waco tune in and follow closely what is taught to their children this fall. The WISD board embraces CRT (or large portions of it) as part of the curriculum in public schools.
Robert L. Stockburger, Waco
Gravity threat
Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont recently said, “Let me be clear: There will not be a bipartisan infrastructure deal without a reconciliation bill that ... combats the existential threat of climate change. No reconciliation bill, no deal. We need transformative change NOW.” An “existential threat” sounds serious.
According to the National Safety Council, over the last five years, weather-related deaths are down 19% from 2015, while the number of weather events have increased 17% and injuries have decreased 39%. In 2019, 67,504 weather events resulted in 570 deaths and 1,746 injuries. Winter weather, floods, and heat waves were responsible for the most deaths during 2019.
That same year, 2019, 39,443 people died in falls at home and at work. For working adults, depending on the industry, falls can be the leading cause of death.
These numbers are remarkable: 570 weather-related deaths and 39,443 deaths from falls. This clearly shows that the real “existential threat” to our survival is gravity, not climate change. President Biden’s infrastructure plan must include funds to combat the pesky law of gravity. It could save thousands of lives.
David B. Anderson, Waco