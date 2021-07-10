LETTERS: Different standards for sexual assault should not be tolerated

The final sentence states that WISD will oppose “institutional racism.” This is a CRT term and the public has not accepted the idea that our institutions are “racist” nor has the public accepted the term “systemic racism”. The teaching of CRT can involve assuming white fragility, white privilege, white implicit bias and white power are embedded in our laws and institutions which, in effect, keep Blacks from achieving success.

These very terms are racist and generalize people by race which is what society has been trying to eliminate for decades. The putative concept of CRT divides the races, creating anger and mistrust on all sides. CRT condemns merit-based grading and advancement because it is racial. A top high school in New York City had “too many Asians” because of the stiff entrance exam. Mayor De Blasio canceled the admission test in favor of a lottery to increase the number of Blacks in school. Similar things are happening all over the country. This is overt racism. Achievement on your own merit is condemned by CRT as a “meritocracy” which holds down Black people.