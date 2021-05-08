LETTERS: Differing views on Baylor's past

The Commission on Historic Campus Representations thinks Baylor University can best serve this community, in part, through greater transparency of memorial namesakes’ ties to slavery, if not the complete relocation for some of these memorials. This alum agrees with the recommendations because to do anything less is complicity in humanity’s greatest tragedy.

Move them into the Mayborn Museum, if they must be displayed. Lay out their good deeds for the white community. And beside these men’s statues, dedicate the same amount of space, grace and honor to the human beings they enslaved.

Robert Cervantes, Waco

* * *

Baylor University now has a great opportunity to tell the nation the ideals for which a great Christian teaching institution should stand. Will it instead miss this opportunity in order to gain brief glory in today’s revisionist society?

If it attempts to rewrite its history by removing statues and renaming buildings, what will really be accomplished? The individuals today who choose to judge past Baylor leaders based on today’s cancel culture set themselves up to be similarly judged by future generations.