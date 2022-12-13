LETTERS: Dissecting Griner/Whelan claims; Twitter should come to Waco

Griner/Whelan

It was with great dismay I read the un-Christian Sunday letters about Brittney Griner’s release from the Mordovia penal colony in Russia. Despite assurances from the Biden administration about pursuing Paul Whelan’s release, critics of the exchange disparaged the humanitarian attempt to bring an American citizen home.

Yes, Viktor Bout is a bad guy; however, he served 14 years in a U.S. prison. Our intelligence services will be monitoring him if he returns to weapons trafficking.

Gary Johnson’s letter was especially offensive: claiming that the only reason Griner was released was her race, sexual identity and gender; he lamented that Paul Whelan, as a “straight white male,” was not worthy of consideration. How ridiculous.

Furthermore, he dishonestly claimed the exchange to be one of the worst in history; second to this was President Obama’s exchange of Bowe Bergdahl (he left his post in Afghanistan; six soldiers died in the search) for five Taliban fighters. Johnson’s conclusion? Only Democratic administrations make problematic foreign policy decisions.

Let’s review history: On Aug. 6, 2001, while in Crawford, President George W. Bush was given his Presidential Daily Brief, entitled “Bin Laden Determined to Strike in US.” Despite the urgency of the warning, Bush remained in Texas all of August.

President Trump agreed to the 2020 release of 5,000 Taliban prisoners as part of peace talks between the Taliban and Afghanistan. One condition was that U.S. troops withdraw from Afghanistan on May 1, 2021. When the Biden administration began the agreed-upon withdrawal, the Republican Party quickly forgot who had negotiated those terms. As a result, Afghanistan today is volatile and dangerous, especially for its women, reduced to second-class citizenship.

I want Whelan home. However, as some claim Griner is unworthy of release, remember that Whelan had been court-martialed for larceny in 2008; he received a bad-conduct discharge from the Marines. Moscow arrested him in 2018, during the Trump years. John Bolton claims that Trump turned down a deal to swap Whelan for Bout. David Whelan said that President Trump exhibited “zero care” for his brother — and claimed Trump mentioned his name more after the exchange for Griner last week than before it.

I think most Americans want a government that stands by them when they are taken hostage by a hostile nation. Most of us recognize that all Americans — regardless of our color, our identity, our gender, our economic circumstances — deserve a government that protects us.

Cheryl D. Bohde, Waco

Twitter to Waco

It is my hope that the mayor of Waco, the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce and McLennan County Commissioners Court are contacting Elon Musk to move Twitter from San Francisco to Waco.

This would be great for Central Texas and would be a catalyst for keeping young people in Waco.

Bob Chambers, Woodway