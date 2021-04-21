LETTERS: Ditching meat for plant-based diet, taking care of Texas' youthful offenders

In October 2020, a complaint was filed against the Texas Juvenile Justice Department. This was six months ago and now we are holding the state’s 87th legislative session. The legislature is making other matters a high priority while the incident in Texas juvenile state facilities is slowly being brushed off. Our youth should not be left out in this legislative session because they are vital to our community. Many state facilities in Texas experience sexual assault, gang violence, high staff turnover and other matters that need our attention. McLennan County is home to one of the facilities that is undergoing investigation for constitutional violations against juvenile rights.

More than 50,000 juveniles are arrested in Texas each year. Most of the offenses are minor. These juveniles are still developing and growing and should be treated like kids or teenagers. Most facilities do not have adequate staff to deal with the youths one-on-one. The state facilities are more like adult prisons versus a place where they should be receiving restoration and rehabilitation. Most of the state facilities have been failing, and these facilities tend to be in rural areas.