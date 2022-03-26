LETTERS: Does America have the will, unity to defeat Putin?

Will, unity tested

In many ways we are a divided nation. However, the Ukrainian situation calls on our nation to demonstrate unity, resolve and sacrifice. Surely most reasonable and patriotic Americans can agree that the invasion of Ukraine is unjustified and that President Putin is an evil and dangerous man. In the current crisis he has two advantages over the United States and our allies: He is an ex-KGB thug who doesn't hesitate killing innocent civilians to obtain his ends.

While President Biden has had numerous stumbles during the first year of his administration, he has been dealt a weak hand to play in the current crisis — a hand dealt to him by both the Democratic and Republican parties. With the dissolution of the USSR, both parties were so exhausted by the protracted Cold War they incorrectly concluded that the newly reduced Russian nation was no longer a threat to world peace. Mitt Romney tried to warn the nation during his unsuccessful 2012 presidential campaign. Neither party took his warnings seriously as we as a nation failed to appreciate the seriousness of the threat Putin posed.

I pray that strong sanctions will be enough to halt the destruction of lives and property caused by the Russian invasion. However, I fear that in dealing with a thug like Putin, we may have to revert to strategies used during the Cold War. President Reagan should be given major credit for bringing the USSR to its knees. He abandoned a major position of the Republican Party and ignored the deficit to win the arms race. He poured major commitments of money and other resources into making the U.S. the unquestioned strongest military power in the world. Efforts by the USSR to match our military might were an important component in bankrupting the USSR and leading to its its subsequent dissolution.

I strongly recommend returning to Reagan’s Cold War strategy. We should do whatever is necessary to develop an ironclad missile defense system. At the same time, we should upgrade and expand our own nuclear capabilities. Unless Putin understands that Russia has no chance of survival in a thermonuclear war with the U.S., he will continue to pose an existential threat to the U.S. and our allies.

I am advocating an American mindset that acknowledges the seriousness of the threat and provides for the unity and sacrifice of former generations of Americans that have made us the envy and hope of the world. The sanctions being imposed on Russia and the tax dollars required for us to regain unquestioned military superiority will require major sacrifices by the American people.

I hope and pray that we have the will and unity required to pay higher taxes, higher gas prices and to make whatever other sacrifices are necessary to keep what is happening in Ukraine from ever happening again and to ensure peace and safety for the world.

Michael Field, Hewitt

Pete's oligarch

Tucked away in the March 17 edition of the Trib was a story about a Russian oligarch being indicted. Lo and behold, Pete Sessions was involved in that story. I’m sure Rick the coal man Perry had a hand in that along with good, old Pete. Enough said.

Philip Ballmann, Waco