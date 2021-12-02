LETTERS: Dog whistles, the perfect gift and helping AIDS victims

Support vs. shame
We commemorate World AIDS Day on Dec. 1 to honor the more than 36 million people worldwide, including 700,000 in the United States, who have died from AIDS-related complications. This year marks the 40th anniversary of the first recorded case of HIV/AIDS, and while we have achieved a lot, we still have a long way to go toward equitable access to care and ending the epidemic. In a state as big as Texas, we know that our rural communities have limited access to quality sexual health services for HIV care and prevention that is free of judgment and stigma.
At TeleKind, a nonprofit program serving all Texans, we empower people with the knowledge and telehealth resources needed to take charge of their sexual health by actively preventing the transmission of HIV.
Together, we can reduce HIV transmission in Texas if we replace shame and stigma with support and kindness.
April Boyd, Austin
Dirty lawyer
Oh my goodness, that summary comment by the defense attorney in the Ahmaud Arbery trial was a real stretch in her attempt to paint the Georgia defendant in a negative, prejudiced light.
He “dirty toenails” — reportedly the man had been jogging without socks in his shoes for over two miles. I get dirty feet and toenails just walking about my yard wearing only my garden shoes.
That prepared final comment should go down in legal education history for absurdity and follow that attorney for the rest of her career as a cautionary example of what not to emphasize.
I recognize that that comment was not referring to the victim’s hygiene, but was a “dog whistle” referring to previous times in Georgia. That comment probably would have gotten a different reaction even 20 years ago. Obviously, the jury was more up to date than the attorney — perhaps even offended by what she said.
Nancy A. Marquis, Waco
Perfect fit
Another Christmas season has come. Mine began the Sunday after Thanksgiving when a beautiful young lady named Susie called to me across the church parking lot. “Hey, what size boot do you wear?” And while I’m almost ashamed of my answer, I’ll confess it anyway: “What size do you have?” Sure enough, Susie gave me a beautiful pair of custom-designed Dallas Cowboys boots that a relative had given her to try. While she herself couldn’t quite wear them, she experienced the joy of giving. And I, the pleasure of receiving.
Immediately my thoughts turned to God’s most lavish Christmas gift — his son Jesus Christ.
“For God so loved the world, that He gave His only Begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life” (John 3:16). Dare I glance back at that surprising parking-lot microcosm and say it like this? God’s gift was freely given, “a perfect fit” to all who believe and receive.