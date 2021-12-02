LETTERS: Dog whistles, the perfect gift and helping AIDS victims

That prepared final comment should go down in legal education history for absurdity and follow that attorney for the rest of her career as a cautionary example of what not to emphasize.

I recognize that that comment was not referring to the victim’s hygiene, but was a “dog whistle” referring to previous times in Georgia. That comment probably would have gotten a different reaction even 20 years ago. Obviously, the jury was more up to date than the attorney — perhaps even offended by what she said.

Nancy A. Marquis, Waco

Perfect fit

Another Christmas season has come. Mine began the Sunday after Thanksgiving when a beautiful young lady named Susie called to me across the church parking lot. “Hey, what size boot do you wear?” And while I’m almost ashamed of my answer, I’ll confess it anyway: “What size do you have?” Sure enough, Susie gave me a beautiful pair of custom-designed Dallas Cowboys boots that a relative had given her to try. While she herself couldn’t quite wear them, she experienced the joy of giving. And I, the pleasure of receiving.

Immediately my thoughts turned to God’s most lavish Christmas gift — his son Jesus Christ.