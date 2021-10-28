LETTERS: Doing the math on COVID-19 and the media, praising 9 Republicans' courage

Math soup
Already there is a truth in lending law. How nice it would be to have some equivalent maxim in reporting. The media recently twisted the facts concerning the death of a great American, Colin Powell, in whose accomplishments virtually every American can be proud, thus using his passing as a cheap, theatrical prop to further the exaggeration of COVID-19 as a “killer virus” [Bill Whitaker, “Vaccinations spurred by family prodding, deaths,” Oct. 17]. From the same media we learned that he battled prostate cancer in the past and at age 84 had a compromised immune system from his current battle with myeloma. At least three co-morbidities including a fatal cancer, plus being fully vaccinated, and the media called it death from COVID-19 complications?
There is little wonder that Americans no longer trust the institutions they have heretofore relied on for truth. The CDC has officially revised the definition of death by COVID-19 10 times to include essentially everyone who died following a positive COVID-19 test and never identified as having recovered from COVID-19. Even those over 100 years of age, and at least one accident victim (in McLennan/Bell County) who was decapitated and then tested positive postmortem were counted as COVID-19 deaths. There is no serious effort to determine how many have recovered from the virus.
While every death in the U.S. that had any connection to the virus was counted as a COVID-19 death, the CDC reported as many as 86% of those testing positive were asymptomatic. Today Dr. Anthony Fauci says between 40% and 50% of those testing positive are asymptomatic. Of those who attributed their runny noses and watery eyes to some really good salsa and never got tested, many had to be asymptomatically positive and not included in the total case count. To the 49 million recoveries reported by the CDC add the unreported cases to get the total number carrying the COVID-19 antibodies, perhaps 150 million, and then to that total add the 73% of the of eligible population already vaccinated. Come on man, why are we still insisting on vaccine and mask mandates and not moving on to some real problems?
Editor’s Note: The Associated Press report published Oct. 19 on Page A1 noted that Powell suffered from Parkinson’s disease and multiple myeloma, a blood cancer that impairs the body’s ability to fight infection.
Principles first
While it is unclear what Attorney General Merrick Garland now will do, since unlike Donald Trump’s AG he is independent of the president, I am happy to see that nine Republican House members on Thursday (House Select Committee Vice Chair Liz Cheney and Reps. Adam Kinzinger, Nancy Mace, Fred Upton, Peter Meijer, John Katko, Brian Fitzpatrick, Anthony Gonzalez and Jaime Herrera Beutler) had the courage to place principle above party. They joined the Democratic majority in referring the criminal contempt of Congress charge against Steve Bannon. Rep. Jim Jordan’s and Rep. Matt Gaetz’s bellicose rhetoric in opposition to the resolution was as it always has been full of political diversion, in contrast to the facts, without constitutional grounding, and appealing to an audience of one, namely Donald Trump. Until more Republicans stand up and denounce the “Big Lie,” our democratic republic remains in jeopardy. This is a moral, not a political, issue.
