LETTERS: Doing the math on COVID-19 and the media, praising 9 Republicans' courage

Math soup

Already there is a truth in lending law. How nice it would be to have some equivalent maxim in reporting. The media recently twisted the facts concerning the death of a great American, Colin Powell, in whose accomplishments virtually every American can be proud, thus using his passing as a cheap, theatrical prop to further the exaggeration of COVID-19 as a “killer virus” [Bill Whitaker, “Vaccinations spurred by family prodding, deaths,” Oct. 17]. From the same media we learned that he battled prostate cancer in the past and at age 84 had a compromised immune system from his current battle with myeloma. At least three co-morbidities including a fatal cancer, plus being fully vaccinated, and the media called it death from COVID-19 complications?

There is little wonder that Americans no longer trust the institutions they have heretofore relied on for truth. The CDC has officially revised the definition of death by COVID-19 10 times to include essentially everyone who died following a positive COVID-19 test and never identified as having recovered from COVID-19. Even those over 100 years of age, and at least one accident victim (in McLennan/Bell County) who was decapitated and then tested positive postmortem were counted as COVID-19 deaths. There is no serious effort to determine how many have recovered from the virus.