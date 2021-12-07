LETTERS: Don't wait to be fired from Baylor — go ahead and quit

How dare you! Just what gives you the right? Do you have no respect for the sanctity of life?

I spent my life at Baylor University educating students and working with a first-class staff. No one better. I am ashamed and saddened by statements attributed to that institution when I know you know you are totally wrong, but you dare to expose us all daily.

Yes, please walk the plank. Do not wait to be fired, quit. If you have no guts to be a mature citizen, you have no right to work there.

P.S. And when you get ill, if you have any integrity, do what our 102-year-old commentator wrote in these pages earlier: Do not go to the hospital for care and displace one who tried to stay well. You have no right.

Ron Beal,

Waco

