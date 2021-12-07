LETTERS: Don't wait to be fired from Baylor — go ahead and quit

Start walking
Regarding Jamie Duerksen’s letter [Sunday Trib], there are no side effects to the COVID-19 vaccines. If almost all of us get them, there will no longer be a pandemic. No more horrific deaths. No more terribly severe illnesses. No more COVID-19 with true side effects lasting up to a year. No more nonfunctional hospitals turning people away who do not have COVID-19, for there is no room at the inn. These are all undisputed facts that you have absolutely not one scintilla of evidence to argue to the contrary.
I am a legal scholar, but we were all taught in school that we citizens do not have complete freedom. In this newspaper last year I cited and quoted the famous Supreme Court case of Munn v. Illinois, where the court stated no citizen — yes, no citizen — has the right to hurt or kill other citizens. Being a part of this society mandates we act in the public welfare. I will be blunt. What you are not doing will kill and cause severe illness. Did you hear that? What you are not doing will kill and cause severe illness to fellow citizens including children.
How dare you! Just what gives you the right? Do you have no respect for the sanctity of life?
I spent my life at Baylor University educating students and working with a first-class staff. No one better. I am ashamed and saddened by statements attributed to that institution when I know you know you are totally wrong, but you dare to expose us all daily.
Yes, please walk the plank. Do not wait to be fired, quit. If you have no guts to be a mature citizen, you have no right to work there.
P.S. And when you get ill, if you have any integrity, do what our 102-year-old commentator wrote in these pages earlier: Do not go to the hospital for care and displace one who tried to stay well. You have no right.
Ron Beal,
Waco
Boosting Tesla
After reading Alan Northcutt’s op-ed from Nov. 27, I had to wonder: What is his motivation for promoting the Glasgow climate conference? Does he want to save the planet and all it’s creatures? Seemingly a noble cause. Or does he want to drive up his Tesla stock? I’m not sure, but many of the liberal politicians he supports are striving for money and power.
There’s a Ponzi scheme of sorts being played out on the American taxpayer. I have a feeling that the programs stimulated by this “last best hope,” COP26, will do more for the liberal elites’ net worth than slow a climate crisis. They will be paid for by the working classes’ hard-earned dollar.
Todd Hardcastle,
Waco
Classy programs
I don’t care what anybody thinks, Saturday was a culmination of two of the classiest programs in the NCAA. Dave Aranda and his defense should be applauded for sure but Mike Gundy and OSU are also a class organization all the way. I have been a fan of him for years. Two wonderful well-coached teams who left it all on the field. Amazing. Will never forget it. Offense wins games, defense wins championships.
Charles Hamilton,
Woodway