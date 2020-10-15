LETTERS: Dr. John Speckmiear remembered, COVID-19 and voting/bars, plus real Texas women retort

Healing physician
I learned with great sadness Wednesday of the death of a dear friend and wonderful doctor, John Speckmiear, MD. This was and is devastating news for my wife Loraine and myself, considering this gentle genius had treated our medical needs for many years. We found Dr. Speckmiear to be a brilliant diagnostician, wonderful treating physician, Christian gentleman and most caring person. We cannot measure our loss to that of his dear family as well as to the medical community he was such an integral part of for so many years, and for those who sought and received his excellent care.
We pray that light perpetual shine upon John and comfort those who suffer the pain of this dreadful loss. “Life is eternal and love is immortal, and death is only an horizon, and an horizon is nothing save the limit of our sight.” (Bishop Brent)
Rest in peace, dear friend.
Loraine & Rollin Khoury, Waco
Bad medicine
To County Judge Scott Felton and McLennan County commissioners: Why in the world would you not take the advice of your own doctors and keep bars closed in Waco and surrounding areas? Do you not see that positive cases have not gone down (averaging about 50 a day) and that cases continue to climb?
Waco has become a hotspot in Texas, even surpassing Houston on a per capita positivity rate based on population. The opening of bars here will further spread the virus and not only increase the positivity rate but also our death rate. This decision will leave our health system strained to the brink with the upcoming cold and flu season.
The disregard and irresponsibility of leaders in our county is appalling in not listening to our own doctors and scientists who know what’s coming. Good advice falls on deaf ears. I hope when they see the sickness and death in coming months that they will credit the unwise decisions they have made.
God help us all.
Bill Bartek, Waco
Penalizing seniors
As reported in the Trib, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered the 254 counties in Texas to have only one mail-in ballot drop-off location each. I’m sure each of these counties has Democrats and Republicans. Abbott is making it more difficult to vote for those who already have a physical challenge (in short, the aged and the disabled).
Abbott has been quoted as saying he’s the governor for all Texans. This ill-advised decision shows that when it comes to the 2020 election, he most certainly is not. Hopefully, before Nov. 3, he will change this order.
Frances Orbeck, Gatesville
Real Texas women
In response to Donna Davis’ Oct. 14 letter regarding the characteristics of “real” Texas women, which she emphasizes (twice) include a lack of condescension to others: Honey, bless your heart.
“Real” women can’t be defined by a list of personality traits because they don’t let anyone else define them. There is no such thing as an un-real woman. Women are human beings with both potential for incredible virtues and for unfortunate flaws. For example, not all women are strong. You will recognize the strong women because they’re the ones building other women up rather than tearing them down.
Ellen Harris-Mevis, Hewitt
A citizen triumphs!
As a man of a certain age, I’m eligible to vote by mail. I sent off for my ballot and received it in my mailbox soon after. Carefully following the detailed instructions, I made my choices and mailed it back, dropping it into the box outside of the Highlander Post Office. Using the Ballot Tracker I read about in the Waco Trib, I was able to verify that my ballot had arrived at the local elections office. All in all it was a safe, reliable and prompt process that allowed me to perform my civic duty.
So why do I feel like I’ve put one over on somebody?
Cal Slonaker, Waco
