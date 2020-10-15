LETTERS: Dr. John Speckmiear remembered, COVID-19 and voting/bars, plus real Texas women retort

Healing physician

I learned with great sadness Wednesday of the death of a dear friend and wonderful doctor, John Speckmiear, MD. This was and is devastating news for my wife Loraine and myself, considering this gentle genius had treated our medical needs for many years. We found Dr. Speckmiear to be a brilliant diagnostician, wonderful treating physician, Christian gentleman and most caring person. We cannot measure our loss to that of his dear family as well as to the medical community he was such an integral part of for so many years, and for those who sought and received his excellent care.

We pray that light perpetual shine upon John and comfort those who suffer the pain of this dreadful loss. “Life is eternal and love is immortal, and death is only an horizon, and an horizon is nothing save the limit of our sight.” (Bishop Brent)

Rest in peace, dear friend.

Loraine & Rollin Khoury, Waco

Bad medicine

To County Judge Scott Felton and McLennan County commissioners: Why in the world would you not take the advice of your own doctors and keep bars closed in Waco and surrounding areas? Do you not see that positive cases have not gone down (averaging about 50 a day) and that cases continue to climb?