LETTERS: Elected officials want guns; mass shooting coverage overload; water supply concerns

Toys for boys

Rep. Doc Anderson has filed House Bill 1648 to give district clerks a judicial concealed handgun license. And no surprise that state Sen. Brian “give-’em-all-a-gun” Birdwell has filed a companion bill, Senate Bill 599.

I have questions.

Why on earth does Jon Gimble, our district clerk, need a firearm to get to work? The main purpose of that office is to maintain court records and manage juror summonses. I’m not a fan of jury duty, but seriously, is he going to shoot me if I try to get out of it? Last time I was there, the room was crawling with armed officers. Could it be that there is someone else at his office that he’s scared of, or wants to intimidate?

What other reasons could he have for wanting to be armed at work? Could he not get a regular concealed handgun license? He claims that the sheriffs only work at the courthouse from 8 to 5 and he wants to work there after hours — really? The sheriff won’t come to help him if he’s too scared to go to his car? Wonder what he did to the folks at the sheriff’s office?

He also claims that district clerks are the only judicial officer that don’t get a judicial CHL. So, he needs to have the same toys as the other boys. That makes the most sense.

Cheryl Foster, Waco

Water limits

I read Ray Perryman’s column most times you print it. One recent column talks about Waco and Texas population growth. He wrote about pipelines and water systems but he did not mention water quantity. Waco is about at its limit even with future rains filling Lake Waco. Most rural water supply systems are at their limits also. Marlin is beyond its water supply capacity.

Robert Powers, Waco

39 & counting

Last weekend we learned about another tragic mass shooting. This time at least 11 people thus far have been killed and nine more injured at a dance studio in California. And then on Monday seven people in Half Moon Bay were killed in a mass shooting. The shocking fact is that this was the 39th mass shooting in 2023 —and it’s still January. We must ask: Why is the government not enacting more stringent — yet reasonable — gun laws? Some argue that this is due to the influence of the National Rifle Assocation. Perhaps. But part of the reason also may be that the public has become desensitized by the constant stream of stories about violence.

As scholars in communication have documented, when exposed to inordinate amounts of pictures and words detailing alarming events, the natural tendency is to assume these events are routine, normal — and expected. Hence, it may not be surprising that there is less of the kind of emotional response needed to motivate citizens to pressure their leaders to adopt policies to alleviate the problem. I fear that is what we are witnessing with recent mass gun shootings and the media’s saturated coverage, especially with the repetitive news loops that occur in this day of 24/7 cable television.

Richard Cherwitz, Austin