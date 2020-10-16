LETTERS: Election 2020 in Trump's America shifts into high gear

Republican theft

To the chairman of the McLennan County Republican Party: Get your fairy brigade of Trumpettes to put my “Veterans for Biden and Harris” campaign signs back. To the chairman of the McLennan County Democratic Party: This is a criminal election violation and the Republican Party and its leaders need to be held accountable for illegally entering private property and stealing over a dozen campaign election signs.

As an independent, I get to exercise my constitutionally guaranteed rights when campaigning and voting while pathetic Republicans get to exercise their right to innate stupidity. Republican cowards, put our signs back!

Republican Party County Chairman, Col. Jon Ker, Army Special Forces (retired): We know you to be a man of honor. Having fought and worked in four conflicts as a Marine Corps Mustang, I earned the right for your cowards not to screw around with my right to campaign and vote. You are accountable and can’t shuttle this off to some Republican half-wit. Things can’t be that desperate that you would violate your integrity for the “useful idiot” by arranging to steal a dozen-plus campaign yard signs.