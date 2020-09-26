LETTERS: Election, court ruling hold life, death and decency ramifications

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Saving lives I

Do you or someone you love have a pre-existing health condition? My answer is yes on both counts. If you answered yes, it matters because Trump is systematically dismantling any protection for you and your loved one.

California v. Texas is a lawsuit brought by attorneys general from many states (led by Texas) to repeal the Affordable Care Act. It will come before the Supreme Court in early November and, if the court so rules, more than 20 million Americans will lose their health insurance. Also there will be no requirement that insurance companies cover pre-existing conditions; Medicare’s “donut hole” will demand seniors pay 100% instead of 25% for drugs; and young adults up to age 26 will no longer be covered by their parents’ insurance. How can this happen? Read California v. Texas to see more changes.