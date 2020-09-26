LETTERS: Election, court ruling hold life, death and decency ramifications

Saving lives I
Do you or someone you love have a pre-existing health condition? My answer is yes on both counts. If you answered yes, it matters because Trump is systematically dismantling any protection for you and your loved one.
California v. Texas is a lawsuit brought by attorneys general from many states (led by Texas) to repeal the Affordable Care Act. It will come before the Supreme Court in early November and, if the court so rules, more than 20 million Americans will lose their health insurance. Also there will be no requirement that insurance companies cover pre-existing conditions; Medicare’s “donut hole” will demand seniors pay 100% instead of 25% for drugs; and young adults up to age 26 will no longer be covered by their parents’ insurance. How can this happen? Read California v. Texas to see more changes.
With the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, all eyes are on the Supreme Court. Attention is laser-focused on the controversy of replacing a justice during an election year. Does anyone remember what Mitch McConnell did when Justice Antonin Scalia died in 2016? He refused to put President Obama’s nominee up for a vote because it was only 10 months before the presidential election. The people should allow the next president to nominate the justice. Our own senators once supported this idea. Now with only 36 days left before the election, they're helping to ram through Trump’s nominee and stack the court.
With this mad dash to replace Justice Ginsburg by Trump and his Senate enablers, harm to millions through repeal of the ACA is a very real possibility. Call Sens. Ted Cruz and John Cornyn. Ask them to protect our health care, which is linked directly to their support to stack the court with an immediate replacement. Their hypocrisy is abhorrent. It’s time to call it out.
Ellie Caston, Waco
Saving lives II
Law professor Mark Osler proposes we discuss political issues with those who disagree [Column, Sept. 13]. Suppose in late October two friends meet for coffee to discuss the upcoming election. In Osler's example the Democrat worries about the growth of government debt. She points out that Trump is adding debt faster than Obama did and that Republicans have recently added more debt than Democrats, even though Republicans are supposedly fiscal hawks.
The Republican concedes the Democrat’s point and brings up the issue of abortion. She states that each abortion murders a person that God created in his image and God hates the shedding of innocent blood. The Democrat concedes the Republican’s point and decides to vote pro-life because she respects God and his word. Besides that, science shows that that lump of tissue is a baby.
Tom Harrison, Waco
What we've become
To all readers: Please step back a moment, away from political factions and emotions, and consider how anyone, let alone our president, could tweet, "It's a beautiful sight" when someone gets injured. When has that kind of utterance been considered good and right? What kind of people have we become?
Nancy Marquis, Waco
