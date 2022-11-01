LETTERS: Election fearmongering once again, tearing down history

Fear season

On Oct. 9, the Trib published an op-ed from Ramesh Ponnuru, titled online as “Republicans have a lot to fear in November,” promoting the usual Republican motivation for voting: fear. Fear of Democrats, fear of “the other,” fear of poor people, fear of immigrants, fear of “socialism,” fear of change, and on and on.

Ponnuru describes a future where “Abortion would be legal nationally even in the third trimester if a doctor, nurse or midwife considered it beneficial for mental health.” In actuality, in the rare case that an abortion is performed in the third trimester, it is because something has gone horribly wrong with the pregnancy — though it is interesting that Ponnuru casually dismisses women’s mental health as a concern. The purpose of reproductive rights bills from Democrats is to keep politicians (especially GOP politicians) out of the decision to have an abortion, the most personal and intimate decision a woman, her doctor and her family have to make. The morality of abortion should be limited to our churches, not our legislature. (And, just asking — where is that overdue maternal mortality report from the Texas Department of Health Services?)

Ponnuru then goes off on his version of “stop the steal” rhetoric. No, Democrats aren’t trying to eliminate ID requirements for voting. What they are trying to do is pass HR1, the “For the People Act,” that would create a baseline for voting requirements and implement campaign finance reform eliminating dark money funding in elections.

The piece dovetails nicely with the fearmongering GOP ads that are now airing on TV. So let’s set the record straight. No, Rochelle Garza and Beto O’Rourke don’t support “open borders.” Democrats want efficient and effective borders — with comprehensive immigration reform for both immigrants and refugees. No, Mike Collier doesn’t want to raise your taxes. He wants to close corporate tax loopholes and get back to a 50-50 split for public school funding with the state. No, O’Rourke won’t “take your guns,” but he does plan to implement commonsense gun safety laws like better background checks, red-flag laws (with due process) and age limits for buying weapons of war. No, local Republican State Board of Education candidate Evelyn Brooks, elementary school libraries are not grooming kids with porn. Democrats support Tracy Fisher as the sane choice for SBOE. Inflation is a global problem with local implications. Democrats support social programs to help those with fewer resources survive this economic period, like minimum wage, Medicaid expansion, and investment in infrastructure and growth.

Texas has been under GOP control for the last 25 years. We deserve better. Please consider voting for Democrats — our lives depend on it.

Cheryl Foster, Waco

History matters

In reference to Cheryl Bohde’s Oct. 27 letter, she talks about Republicans being afraid of history, yet there is no mention of the fact that it is Democrats who are behind the tearing down of historic monuments and the renaming of buildings. What about that? We should never forget our history. It is what makes our country great and enables us to understand the mistakes made along the way.

Kathy O’Neil, Hewitt