:LETTERS: Elections officials did superb job; register now for next election

Job well done

I write to propose a “Vote of Thanks” to Jared Goldsmith and all the members of his team at the McLennan County elections office, for a superb job running the fall elections.

They not only performed all duties in a thoroughly professional manner, but even bent over backwards to accommodate what proved to be, essentially, nefarious criticisms of minor procedural steps in vote tallying.

We are extremely fortunate to have persons of Goldsmith’s expertise and integrity running local elections.

Jack Hill, Waco

Register now

On Election Day, I had the disappointing task of informing enthusiastic young people who showed up to vote that they had not registered to vote or had registered after the Oct. 11 deadline. In conversations with several other election judges, I have learned that they too had to share the same sad news with numerous potential young voters. While 20 states and Washington, D.C. offer Election Day registration, which means voters can both register and vote on Election Day, Texas is not one of that number. In Texas, a citizen has to be registered 30 days before the upcoming election.

If you were one of those civic-minded young people who wanted to cast a vote last Tuesday, I encourage you and all other persons to register to vote immediately. You may pick up a voter registration card (also referred to as an application) from any public library or post office. Simply complete a voter registration card and drop it in the mail (no postage required) or personally return it to the McLennan County elections office. You may also register to vote when you are renewing your driver’s license or state identification card. Register now and you will be registered to vote for the next election.

See you at the vote center!

Dr. Peaches Henry, Waco

Worst nightmare

The many recent anti-Trump editorials and letters would be amusing, except they show a contempt for those who have conservative views. It is obvious that those on the left, i.e. the liberals and socialists among us, are afraid of him because he is effective.

Trump does not have a warm fuzzy personality. But he says what he means and does what he says. His policies led to an inflation rate in 2020 of about 2%, under Biden it is now about 8%. The U.S. energy production increased under Trump with average car gas prices in 2020 about $2 per gallon, and now about $3. Home mortgage rates have doubled over the past year under Biden from 3.1% to 6.6%.

His Cabinet members and other administrative officials were talented and experienced and, for the most part, had strong Judeo Christian values.

Todays liberal socialists leaders support includes gay and lesbian rights such as same sex marriage, their liberal sex education in schools, abortion, and open borders. A society that lets children decide which sex they want to be, and then undergo body altering surgeries and drugs, is really barbaric.

The leftists argue that if Trump is elected president again, it will eliminate our democratic form of government, nd they are doing everything they can to keep him from being able to run. They are also working to eliminate our historic Judeo Christian value system as the basis of our society norms.

In reality, the leftists do not want our historic form of government. They want a socialist authoritarian government where they are in complete control.

Trump being elected is their greatest nightmare.

Don Hardcastle, Waco