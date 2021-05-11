LETTERS: Electricity rate payers getting hosed again, and again

Waco lost one of its finest servant’s hearts with the passing of Malcolm Duncan Sr. He was warm, endearing, crusty and opinionated all at the same time and he, without doubt, had the betterment of the Waco community in his heart, always. In particular, what he has done for the education of our community’s youth is unparalleled. He will be deeply missed but the legacy he has left in his and his family’s community service will live as a tribute to him and as a reminder to all of us that the purpose of life is a life of purpose. No one exemplified that more than Malcolm Duncan.