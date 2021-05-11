LETTERS: Electricity rate payers getting hosed again, and again

Electricity ripoff
So, our Texas Legislature expects Texas electrical customers, not ERCOT, to bail out the failing electric power companies that ERCOT ripped off in February? And we residents will pay higher electric bills for at least 10 years?
Why aren’t they forcing ERCOT to pay back the money they stole? What a travesty! But here’s an even bigger one. Texas Senate Bill 2109 proposes to take $8 billion of your money and mine, in the form of even bigger electric bills, and give it to a billionaire. If passed, Texas residents will have to pay billionaire Warren Buffett $8 billion to cover his cost to build 10 natural gas plants. These polluting plants would sit idle most of the time until demand for electricity gets extremely high.
Buffett’s lobbyists have been meeting with State Sen. Brian Birdwell and other senators for nearly two weeks, arm-twisting to get this bill passed. Why? The best solution for times of high electric demand, such as during our hot Texas summers or February’s disaster, is to tie into the national power grid. Then Texas, like every other state, would never again be frozen without power or in rolling blackouts during Texas heatwaves. And we would not be bailing out ERCOT, big oil and gas, and billionaires like Warren Buffett.
Gwenn Murry, Waco
A huge loss
Waco lost one of its finest servant’s hearts with the passing of Malcolm Duncan Sr. He was warm, endearing, crusty and opinionated all at the same time and he, without doubt, had the betterment of the Waco community in his heart, always. In particular, what he has done for the education of our community’s youth is unparalleled. He will be deeply missed but the legacy he has left in his and his family’s community service will live as a tribute to him and as a reminder to all of us that the purpose of life is a life of purpose. No one exemplified that more than Malcolm Duncan.
Harry Harelik, Waco
Behind the times
Congratulations, Waco! While taking I-35 through my hometown Saturday I saw the 60-foot-tall flagpole flying a huge Confederate battle flag. I cannot think of a better way to tell all of your visitors that they’ve just entered a proudly racist city that is 50 years behind the times. Well done!
Dallas White,
Grand Prairie
Editor’s note: The flag is on private property located within the city of Bellmead.
Further reading
There’s a burr under my saddle here at Sky King Ranch — the prolific misuse of “farther” and “further” presented in print and in other media communication. Respectfully, I adjure our local television weathermen as well as the syndicated columnist who recently excoriated Tucker Carlson — “farther” designates measurable distance, “further” denotes inclusion of additional information.
Hey, lest I delve further into the value of correct junior high grammar, I’ll try keeping my retired red grading pen a bit farther from my computer. Fair enough?
Kay King, Eddy