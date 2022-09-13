LETTERS: Europe's mistake a lack of good energy mix; Reopen SH 236

A good mix

How come climate activists allow the city landfill to flare methane all over everyone else? Why has this been allowed to go on forever?

Not a bad idea to do what they propose, but solar energy does no good at night unless you have a huge place to store it. Build all the solar you want, but unless stored does nothing for you at night.

How about nuclear power? They are not your grandmother’s nuclear plant. They are modular, can get up and running quickly, are safe and produce little to no waste — and can power up to 1 million-plus homes. More than enough for Waco or the county. Plus they make power 24/7.

We need more energy as we grow and there are more solutions than just solar and wind. Everything helps, but we need to not put all our eggs in one basket that is limited, as we are seeing by the failures in California and Europe. Plus there will still be a need for natural gas.

This is a transition, not a water spigot you turn off and on. You don’t sell your house before you have someplace to live first. Right now the country is doing it backwards. Let’s learn from the lessons we are seeing.

Karl Lauritzen Jr., Waco

Reopen SH 236

TxDOT closed State Highway 236 at the Leon River more than a year ago. This has created a major inconvenience for locals on many levels.

Most of us have a Moody address and do most of our business in Moody or McGregor; this doubles time and expense for us.

Access for emergency services is adversely affected.

Access to Mother Neff State Park from the south is ridiculous.

We have been patient with progress because the bridge upgrade was badly needed due to intermittent closure of SH 236 due to flooding. There have been several delays, but now progress is essentially halted due to a guardrail material dispute between the contractor and TxDOT. We have been unable to get any update on completion and reopening.

The bridge is completed except for the guardrail. We need SH 236 reopened by some temporary means (I would suggest the concrete lane barriers they use everywhere) while they iron out their issues.

This delay is not acceptable when there are ways to prevent it.

Guy Mathews, The Grove

Too much queen

I was appalled by CNN’s coverage of the queen of England’s health, coverage that lasted for hours prior to her passing. All other news was buried, including the enormous problems facing the United Kingdom and negatively impacting the lives of its citizens. With so many people in the U.K. living in poverty and trying desperately to deal with rising costs, the media’s coverage of the pending death of the queen was rhetorically unfitting and made no sense. As someone who taught communication for more than 40 years, I was especially struck by the fact that the discourse of CNN reporters was morbid, ghoulish and inappropriate, eulogizing and memorializing her many hours in advance of her death.

In addition, CNN’s photos and videos of the arrival of the queen’s family, accompanied with commentary about who was in which auto, as well as the family members’ somber expressions, was unjustified; it violated the royal family’s desire for privacy and decorum. Put simply, awaiting the queen’s death should not receive this much attention. To be clear: I am not a royalist but fully understand how important the queen is to so many people and countries. Nevertheless, CNN’s coverage was excessive and constituted the wrong genre of rhetoric and provided the wrong tone.

Richard Cherwitz, Austin