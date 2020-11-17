LETTERS: Even in pandemic, flags get proper disposal

Norma Thronburg, Waco

* * *

We’d like to give a big shout out and thank you to the Elizabeth Gordon Bradley Chapter NSDAR, the city of Woodway, Young Marines, and others for creating a very successful first time drive-through flag retirement ceremony. Many people were appreciative of holding this during this time. This was the 19th annual flag retirement and disposal ceremony. Over 1,700 flags were disposed of, a wonderful thing which happens always on the first Sunday after Veterans Day.

Barbara Lewandowski, Woodway

Pro-life House gains

The U.S. House of Representatives elections were a huge victory for the defenders of pre-born life. With a few seats undecided, there will be 17 new pro-life women serving in the House.

The last to reach a victory was Young Kim of the 39th congressional district of California. Nine of these women flipped seats formerly held by abortion-supporting Democrats.

The mainstream press correctly predicted a net change of 10 or more seats. However, they were wrong about which party would gain and which would lose.