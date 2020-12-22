LETTERS: Explore more meaning this ChrIstmas

Christmas spirit
Recently I read a book about the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic. In some areas bodies were piled up outside victims’ houses because the morgues and funeral homes were so full. And then there was the horrific bubonic plague that struck in 1347 that killed a third of the European population.
I think how fortunate I am to live in this modern age. But imagine life in biblical times, before penicillin or other modern medical procedures. If you were a faithful believer in God, your perspective was an eternal one; daily hazards reminded you human life was brief. If you worshiped Yahweh only and believed a Messiah was coming, you could hope for an eternal life after your earthly death.
Later, faithful Christians, believing Jesus was the Messiah, also knew an eternal life with God awaited them. In those days true believers likely offered daily prayers of thanks and praise for God’s help. Believers were dependent on God just to survive disease and injury each day. Today we can expect to live 80-plus years. Many of us have lost that eternal perspective and grown less dependent on God. But then another pandemic or some other tragedy strikes which should remind us of how arrogant and agnostic, even atheistic, we’ve become. Maybe recently some of you have had to tell your loved ones goodbye through a window while donning masks in the intensive care unit.
If you are a non-believer but a truth seeker, purchase or borrow a Bible. Application Study Bibles offers many good translations. Read the book of John in the New Testament. Before reading say a prayer similar to this: “God, please convince me that you exist as I read these scriptures. Help me believe in my heart Jesus is the son of God who, being crucified, sacrificed himself but then rose from the grave in three days to show us his gift of eternal life. Fill me with your Holy Spirit so I can proclaim the Gospel to others and further grow in my Christian faith. Amen.”
Mike Miller, Hewitt
***
With all of the turmoil in our nation today, how are we to celebrate this Christmas?
Solomon some 3,000 years ago wrote of all the earthly wisdom he had learned, and concluded that all man gains for his toil under the sun is vanity of vanities, all is vanity. He finally concluded with: Fear God and keep his commandments, for this is the whole duty of man.
Some 2,000 years ago Jesus the Christ was born, and with his life and teaching showed us what true life is about. In one teaching he gave us all we need: You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, your soul, your mind and your strength. And you shall love your neighbor as yourself.
When Jesus was asked “who is my neighbor?” he gave us a clear answer. How does it apply to each of us?
As a nation, have we lost our founding Judeo-Christian ethics? Are we repeating Solomon’s search for human wisdom?
Or will we as individuals and a nation renew our first love this Christmas? Have we each found our neighbor?
Don Hardcastle, Waco
Aggies hacked
There is only one explanation regarding the Aggies’ snub by the College Football Playoff committee. There was both massive voter fraud and the committee was hacked by the Russians. SCOTUS should intervene and overturn the results.
B.J. Greaves, Waco