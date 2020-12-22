LETTERS: Explore more meaning this ChrIstmas

If you are a non-believer but a truth seeker, purchase or borrow a Bible. Application Study Bibles offers many good translations. Read the book of John in the New Testament. Before reading say a prayer similar to this: “God, please convince me that you exist as I read these scriptures. Help me believe in my heart Jesus is the son of God who, being crucified, sacrificed himself but then rose from the grave in three days to show us his gift of eternal life. Fill me with your Holy Spirit so I can proclaim the Gospel to others and further grow in my Christian faith. Amen.”

Mike Miller, Hewitt

***

With all of the turmoil in our nation today, how are we to celebrate this Christmas?

Solomon some 3,000 years ago wrote of all the earthly wisdom he had learned, and concluded that all man gains for his toil under the sun is vanity of vanities, all is vanity. He finally concluded with: Fear God and keep his commandments, for this is the whole duty of man.

Some 2,000 years ago Jesus the Christ was born, and with his life and teaching showed us what true life is about. In one teaching he gave us all we need: You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, your soul, your mind and your strength. And you shall love your neighbor as yourself.