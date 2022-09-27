LETTERS: Exposing GOP intentions, ridicule was point of letter; dangerous Abbott; more thinking needed

Pure ridicule

I would like to clarify to any readers: My letters to the editor are not generally my true beliefs. I write to the paper for two reasons, which are exposition of true modern Republican Party intentions (the stuff they won’t say aloud but demonstrate through actions), or pure ridicule (defined by the ridiculous nature of my targeted subjects). Either way, my ultimate goal is to trigger the far-right snowflakes so easily offended by a different viewpoint.

First, I do not believe there is any semblance of divinity to Donald Trump [Letters, Sept. 18]. He is merely a rung in a ladder of money-worshipping descendants of a deported German thrown out of his home country for evading compulsory armed service to his nation.

I believe he is incredibly immature, as he displays the maturity and fragility of a teenage girl who spitefully rails against anyone who doesn’t actively flatter them in public, whether they are right or not. Unfortunately, there are too many fools who believe that anything that comes out of Trump’s mouth becomes truth the moment he speaks it, and refuse to actually see the writing on the wall.

So, to anybody offended by me stating that what I have written is to make fun of you, I am not sorry. Get over your sensitivities and realize that Republican doesn’t mean always correct. Get over yourselves and deal with people treating you the way you make it a point to treat those different from you, and, for the interest of our nation, just shut up and live your own life.

Dale Hogan, Woodway

Who is dangerous?

We have started to be inundated with attack ads by the Greg Abbott campaign full of misrepresentation. Our current governor in Texas is portraying his opponent as being dangerous for Texas because of statements he made following George Floyd’s murder by cops. His own record shows that children and citizens are already endangered by his support of making guns more available with little or no local control. His response to the Uvalde massacre has been no action. Why?

His energy policies resulted in hundreds freezing to death during the grid failure in February 2021. His anti-mask policies punishing local counties for supporting masking during the height of the pandemic likely led to several thousand deaths. While Texans die, his focus is on fighting culture wars instead of trying to solve actual problems. Your health and well-being mean nothing to this authoritarian.

Who truly is dangerous for Texas? Facts tend to say it’s our current governor.

Chuck Nissley, Temple

Sounds nice

So much truth in Emily Mosley’s letter in the Sunday Trib — probably perceived as anathema to many Texas citizens. But l ask, what is most important to anyone? The constant daily verbal and even physical attacks we experience in one way or another, or living without that fear and even liking your neighbors/fellow citizens allowing us to respect others?

I admit l don’t know enough about a social system she described. It has always been described as evil and unproductive here in the U.S. But then again, who is denigrating it? What is their angle? What do they have to gain?

I am glad for Mosley and appreciate the thoughtful questions, observations and comparisons she expressed. I wish her well and to “keep on thinking.”

Nancy Marquis, Waco