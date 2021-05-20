LETTERS: Fair share, fair return; stop wearing those petri dishes on your face

Mask opponent

I recently visited the new Pet Supplies Plus on Hewitt Drive. I was pleasantly surprised to see a sign on the door which stated, “No mask, no problem!” The sign noted that you could wear a mask if you wanted to, and that you could ask employees to wear a mask if it made you more comfortable, but there was no requirement to wear a mask. It was direct and it made sense. And for the first time in over a year, I wasn’t made to feel like a criminal for not wearing a mask in a place of business!

People continue to wear this political symbol of submission because they fear they will be tossed out of the store if they don’t. If you choose to wear a mask, fine, but don’t expect me to wear one just because it makes you feel better.

To all businesses in the area, let me just say that if you take those silly signs off your doors, you will have more customers come to you, your employees will be happier and you might actually get people to apply for those jobs which need to be filled.

Stop wearing a cloth petri dish on your face. God gave us mouths so that we could inhale and exhale, so that we could naturally rid our bodies of impurities, and so that we could speak to and smile at each other.

Karen Lane, Hewitt