LETTERS: Fair share, fair return; stop wearing those petri dishes on your face

Mask opponent
I recently visited the new Pet Supplies Plus on Hewitt Drive. I was pleasantly surprised to see a sign on the door which stated, “No mask, no problem!” The sign noted that you could wear a mask if you wanted to, and that you could ask employees to wear a mask if it made you more comfortable, but there was no requirement to wear a mask. It was direct and it made sense. And for the first time in over a year, I wasn’t made to feel like a criminal for not wearing a mask in a place of business!
People continue to wear this political symbol of submission because they fear they will be tossed out of the store if they don’t. If you choose to wear a mask, fine, but don’t expect me to wear one just because it makes you feel better.
To all businesses in the area, let me just say that if you take those silly signs off your doors, you will have more customers come to you, your employees will be happier and you might actually get people to apply for those jobs which need to be filled.
Stop wearing a cloth petri dish on your face. God gave us mouths so that we could inhale and exhale, so that we could naturally rid our bodies of impurities, and so that we could speak to and smile at each other.
Karen Lane, Hewitt
Habitual naysayer
The letter to the editor [April 14] by David B. Anderson whined that President Joe Biden has declared himself the sole arbiter of how Anderson’s tax money should be spent on “what he claims is infrastructure,” and that he has no say in how that money is spent.
The United States is a de facto socialist democracy. We pay taxes and expect a return — like a monthly Social Security check, well-paved roads, properly maintained airports, bridges and waterways, dependable utilities, safe food, and drinking water. Our elected representatives are our “voice” in making decisions about how our tax money is spent.
I’m confident that Anderson is a straight-ticket Republican voter, thereby habitually sending like-minded professional curmudgeon naysayers to Washington and Austin to fight all those measures that would help this state and this nation move forward into the 20th century. America is not only shamefully behind the rest of the industrialized world when it comes to infrastructure, child care for workers, health care, public education, and a host of other long-neglected challenges, we are also struggling with dark money rule by a puppet minority party that apparently has no problem whatsoever ignoring the will of the majority of the American people, or making sure that people far, far more wealthy than Anderson and me are regularly indulged with constant tax cuts.
And speaking of his gripe about “being forced to pay his fair share,” as a lifelong liberal Democrat, I can assure him that during my 28-year residence in Texas, with the exceptions of Ann Richards and Chet Edwards, I have had not one single second of representation of my views and needs by my senators, congressmen or state reps. But I pay federal taxes every year and with every state-taxed purchase. Because I continue to hope that one day those funds will help to make America the wise, sound, grateful, generous, fair-minded, morally strong and unified nation it could be.
It saddens me deeply that Anderson apparently does not share those aspirations.
Michael Jones, Woodway