LETTERS: Family divisions, GOP choices and a shot in the arm

Convict Trump

I suggest to my Republican friends that you consider contacting your elected officials and recommending that they support the impeachment and conviction of Donald Trump. This may be the best way to save the Republican Party as a viable national force. If Trump is impeached and convicted, he can be prohibited from ever holding a federal office again.

Trump may have lost all credibility with much of the American public, but if he is not precluded by law from running for president in 2024, he might choose to do so. I fear there would be a fairly substantial segment of your party that would support him. If he cannot run for president, his supporters would be faced with the choice of voting for a Democrat, not voting at all or voting for a sensible Republican candidate. Your party would be much less fragmented.

It should not be a bridge too far for mainstream Republicans to advocate impeachment and conviction of Trump. After all, the idiots who desecrated our nation’s Capitol weren’t just hunting for Nancy Pelosi, they were also seeking Mike Pence to execute him for his supposed betrayal of Trump.

If Trump is not prevented from running for the presidency in 2024, I fear you will be turning over control of the federal government to the Democrats for the foreseeable future.