LETTERS: February 2021 storm's electricity deficits clarified; rejecting both DA candidates

Energy failures

Ed Brown’s recent letter to the Trib [Feb. 25] concerning renewable energy contains misinformation I would like to respectfully address. First, he blames solar and wind energy for the widespread blackouts during winter storm Uri. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas itself reported a four-day storm production deficit of 18.1 gigawatts (GW) from natural gas, 5.8 from coal, only a 3.3 GW deficit from wind, 1.1 deficit from nuclear and a 0.47 GW excess from solar. Thus, icing up of natural gas infrastructure and natural gas shortage were considered the most important factors causing the blackouts. The fact that the Princess Elisabeth research station in Antarctica is 100% powered by wind and solar energy demonstrates these systems can function in extreme cold.

Next, Brown is correct that climate science prohibits fossil fuel extraction at new sites if we wish to limit global heating to 1.5 degrees Celsius above the preindustrial mean. But contrary to his assertion, many climate activists do support new nuclear energy facilities, but construction has been constrained by their excessive cost. Brown is also accurate that the world is transitioning from gasoline cars to battery electric vehicles (EVs), but is incorrect in his claim that this will collapse the U.S. grid. A Forbes contributing writer’s analysis in 2021 found that if all cars in the U.S. were electric, the U.S. grid would need about 27.6% more production. Since U.S. EV new car sales are not expected to predominate over gas cars until 2030, there is more than a decade for the U.S. to add renewable energy and battery storage to meet this demand. Thus, we can safely purchase all-renewable energy, and adopt solar panels and EVs, fighting the ravages both of the climate crisis and of air pollution.