LETTERS: Fentanyl crisis growing in US; crisis pregancy centers deserve funding

The front-page story in the Feb. 9 Waco Trib, “Strategy, leadership sought in opioid fight,” has me convinced that the Trib and the Associated Press care more about protecting this president and his disastrous policies than saving the lives of Americans.

Every day, COVID-19 dominates headlines when significantly more people age 18-49 have died from fentanyl overdoses since 2020 than from car wrecks, or gun violence — nearly more than all other causes combined. Over 100,000 Americans died in the last year from all drug overdoses. Only stopping the supply coming from China through Mexico at the border can prevent these deaths.

Nowhere in the article was it stated that the record amounts of fentanyl crossing over the Mexico border are due to relaxed enforcement of border security under our president’s executive orders. They are preventing the Border Patrol from carrying out its constitutional duty and this president is derelict in his duty to protect Americans.