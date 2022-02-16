LETTERS: Fentanyl crisis growing in US; crisis pregancy centers deserve funding

Fentanyl crisis
The front-page story in the Feb. 9 Waco Trib, “Strategy, leadership sought in opioid fight,” has me convinced that the Trib and the Associated Press care more about protecting this president and his disastrous policies than saving the lives of Americans.
Every day, COVID-19 dominates headlines when significantly more people age 18-49 have died from fentanyl overdoses since 2020 than from car wrecks, or gun violence — nearly more than all other causes combined. Over 100,000 Americans died in the last year from all drug overdoses. Only stopping the supply coming from China through Mexico at the border can prevent these deaths.
Nowhere in the article was it stated that the record amounts of fentanyl crossing over the Mexico border are due to relaxed enforcement of border security under our president’s executive orders. They are preventing the Border Patrol from carrying out its constitutional duty and this president is derelict in his duty to protect Americans.
Gov. Greg Abbott reported that Texas law enforcement has seized enough fentanyl coming across the Texas border to kill over two-thirds of the U.S. population, and they believe they are only catching a fraction of it. More fentanyl was seized in 2021 than in the two previous years combined, when border protection was made a number one priority under the former administration, along with a record number of women and children being exploited in human trafficking operations.
Unlike the “climate crisis,” this is an actual crisis today, with a simple solution, and our press looks the other way. The party in power cares more about Ukraine’s borders than our own right here in Texas.
T.J. Ermoian Jr.,
China Spring
Editor’s note: The CDC reported 100,306 total drug overdose deaths in the U.S. for the 12-month period ending in April 2021, and 350,831 U.S. COVID-19 deaths in the calendar year 2020, the latest data available.
Money well spent
We are writing to respond to Kimberly Kruesi’s front-page Associated Press story of Feb. 6, “Tax dollars flowing to pregnancy centers.” Throughout the entire article, it was never mentioned that Planned Parenthood receives over $500 million in taxpayer dollars per year versus $89 million for crisis pregnancy centers. Why can’t crisis pregnancy centers receive one-fifth of the funding that Planned Parenthood receives? Crisis pregnancy centers offer practical and emotional support throughout a woman’s pregnancy, material assistance, pregnancy tests, ultrasounds, case management, educational classes, STD testing and even temporary housing,
We totally disagree with the state representative quoted who said that money could be better spent elsewhere. These few (by comparison) tax dollars could not be better spent than to save babies’ lives. If you can come up with something better than that, let us know.