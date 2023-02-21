Metaphors today

I found it fascinating that both Robert Baird and Bill Tinsley addressed “knowing what we don’t know” in their columns in Saturday’s paper.

In my work over the years in ministries and human services, I have done quite a bit of reflection on what it means to be a professional in helping individuals and families. “Professional” means, we hope, a level of knowledge and expertise about a particular topic, field of medicine, therapy or pastoral function. We try to mark that by degrees and certifications. But I have used a simple phrase in the last few years: that a professional is someone “who knows what they don’t know,” and thus is willing to ask, not just the person they are serving, but others. It turns out, I think, that such an attitude is crucial in building a trusting relationship, rather than assuming trust will come from all that we know.

Also, Baird’s use of Jesus’ ironic rebuke to scholars by the metaphorical use of “blindness” was but one example of the ways Jesus would often “reverse the question” or the assumptions thrown at him by others. It is an effective metaphor, but in the disability world, having disabilities used as metaphors to criticize others gets pretty tiresome. For example, using “deaf” to say someone is not listening, or “crippled” to judge a kind of inadequate action or response. “Dumb” originally meant not able to speak, but in the vernacular it means “stupid.” This is one of the reasons that people, with intellectual and developmental disabilities have fought a long campaign against the use of the world “retard.”

The important thing to remember about Jesus’ use of those metaphors related to disability is that they were used against people with power, the very people who assumed they had none of those supposed limitations or weaknesses. But it is no wonder that people with different forms of disabilities get tired of hearing labels referring to them to devalue others or to elevate themselves. Jesus turned attitudes around just like he turned tables over. We should just be careful how we use the terms, and what our assumptions are behind them.

Bill Gaventa, Austin

Postal delinquency

I am disillusioned with the local property tax department. I took my check to the post office on Wooded Acres Drive before 5 p.m. Jan. 30. I received a delinquent tax notice last weekend. When I called the office I was told by the gentleman that the postmark on the envelope was Feb. 2. This was the week of the icy conditions we had. So did that cause the issue? He said it did not make any difference. The postmark is the only thing they can consider. It looks like the tax office is becoming like the woke representatives in this country.

Martin Lower, Waco

Upstream report

Spring rains are coming, we hope. I would be interested to see rainfall amounts up the Lake Waco watershed — at least a weekly total. As you well know, the soil profile of all the land in the lake’s watershed must fill up before we get significant runoff to start refilling Lake Waco. How about a weekly report from Stephenville, Meridian and Clifton?

Robert Powers, Waco