LETTERS: Fire Pelosi — and McConnell, too

I have lost a family member to COVID-related issues. I have lost a parent to cancer, and a parent and sibling in an automobile accident as well. Death absolutely happens and will continue to be a part of life. I’m no stranger to it. But I have chosen to follow the caution of our community and world health leaders during this time. After all, I live in a society, not my own little world.

A mask and a little distance is such a small price to pay until we can figure things out and get to a better position to deal with this unknown. Life must and should go on, without lockdowns again. But it will continue to be hard to do so with so many people not seeing beyond their own nose. And they can’t blame masks for that, because the mask is pulled down far below it.

J. Anthony, Waco

Lesser offense?