LETTERS: Fix the I-35 lights or turn them off; and why was Paula Rivadeneira fired?

Fix the lights
The LED lights on the I-35 frontage road bridges over the Brazos River can be programmed for almost any color combination or pattern, such as green and gold when Baylor is playing in nearby McLane Stadium. The I-35 Bridge Lighting Committee is in charge of controlling the lighting.
My wife and I recently drove over the bridge coming home. I could not believe the mess that was the LED lighting.
Different colors of lights, half not working, and the northbound side was almost completely dark. All of this during the middle of Baylor football season.
Why can’t the city of Waco or TxDOT fix these so they are operational again? If the lighting is “too costly to repair,” just turn them off.
Kent Ringo, Robinson
Fired for what?
I was floored, and angered, by information that Paula Rivadeneira was fired by the Waco Humane Society’s board of directors without even telling her why. Well, I want to know specifically why. With proof. It appears to me that the board of directors (deliberately not capitalized) are a bunch of petty people who put personal feelings before facts. I don’t even know who they are, but they certainly don’t make a very good impression on those of us who support the Humane Society on a regular basis. Is there any way we can fire them?
The Humane Society has never done better. Rivadeneira has made it flourish. She is personable and causes people to have a great interest in homeless animals. She uprooted her whole life to come here and help us. What is wrong with this board?
It is also incredibly sad that a major contributor, Greg May, has withdrawn his support. Did the board even consider supporters before making their decision? I can never match Greg May’s support, but I do contribute a hefty monthly sum. I haven’t decided what I’m going to do yet. My advice to the board is to step back and look at what you’ve done. You are not acting in support of the animals we love. You are supporting your petty personal power.
Please reconsider your decision. Eat some crow and bring her back.
Randy White, Axtell
Freddie says relax
To all my loyal customers and dedicated employees over the last 50-plus years, I want to say a big thank you.
After all this time in the automotive business, I have packed up my tools and retired.
I grew up in my dad’s shop in Gainesville and all I have ever known is “how to turn wrenches” and take care of my customers and employees. “Old school service” fixing cars right the first time is what it’s all about. My dad’s slogan was “your troubles are our business” and that is what I built my business on.
My name will still be on the business at 5300 Franklin Ave., but I am no longer associated with the shop or business.
I am not sure what the future holds for my business endeavors, but know I am looking forward to traveling with my wife, hugging on all my grandbabies and new ventures soon.
In the meantime, if you’re in the neighborhood you can find me under the pavilion drinking a cold one, and there is one with your name on it when you’re ready.
Thank you again. It has been a pleasure to serve Waco and the surrounding areas for many years.
Freddie Kish, Waco