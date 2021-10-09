LETTERS: Fix the I-35 lights or turn them off; and why was Paula Rivadeneira fired?

The Humane Society has never done better. Rivadeneira has made it flourish. She is personable and causes people to have a great interest in homeless animals. She uprooted her whole life to come here and help us. What is wrong with this board?

It is also incredibly sad that a major contributor, Greg May, has withdrawn his support. Did the board even consider supporters before making their decision? I can never match Greg May’s support, but I do contribute a hefty monthly sum. I haven’t decided what I’m going to do yet. My advice to the board is to step back and look at what you’ve done. You are not acting in support of the animals we love. You are supporting your petty personal power.

Please reconsider your decision. Eat some crow and bring her back.

Randy White, Axtell

Freddie says relax

To all my loyal customers and dedicated employees over the last 50-plus years, I want to say a big thank you.

After all this time in the automotive business, I have packed up my tools and retired.