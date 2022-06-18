LETTERS: Fond memories of dads, and Valley Mills airport can be a cash cow

Memories of dad

I truly enjoyed reading Brian Coats’ column in Thursday’s paper. It brought back memories of reading Dave Campbell’s Texas Football myself, and spending time with my dad talking about sports. My late father, Randy Preddy, didn’t hunt or fish, but he loved talking football and attending football games. He would always get me a copy of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine. I’m so happy that Campbell’s legacy lives on through Texas Football.

Lewis Preddy,

Jacksonville, Fla.

Father’s Day evokes vivid memories of my rich childhood, an upbringing in a farmhouse built in 1900 by my grandfather. With neither indoor bathrooms nor central heat, it was the place where mama read Scriptures to her girls and daddy took me to baseball games with him. I recall many seasons watching him borrow money at the bank during drought-driven crop failures. Most importantly, mama and daddy took Judy and me to a small country church called Willow Grove just south of Moody. And therein we attended every single service, VBS and even Sunday evening training union. Willow Grove was the place where I accepted Christ as my Savior on March 14, 1954 during an evening service which I’d been conscripted to attend.

Besides the spiritual component, both parents pronounced explicit rules. No chewing gum in public, no telephoning boys and never, never sitting with a boy in a parked car. Chewing gum was never a problem. Mama said “refined girls” wouldn’t do it. And our party-line phone often involved neighborly eavesdropping. But then one Saturday afternoon in April an older high school date drove me home after a matinee at Moody’s Palace Theater. Admittedly, I’d felt honored to be the only high school baton twirler this handsome, upper-classman Bearcat lineman had taken to a John Wayne movie that day. But all elan evaporated in the wake of a violent thunderstorm that later drenched the driveway of our farm’s front yard. So there I sat in a parked car with a boy. Honestly, that thunderstorm might have temporarily rankled the Duke himself. But not my daddy, Dinger Talley. His daughter was sitting in a parked car. With a boy.

Humiliation hovered heavily when out of the vintage dwelling burst my tall, handsome-but-obviously-perturbed parent, clad in striped overalls and armed with a big patchwork quilt over his head. He merely opened the car door and pulled me under his protective shelter before wordlessly taking me into the house.

Wordlessly, yes. Humiliated, I was. But from here, I cherish an unforgettable component of a daddy’s unfaltering devotion and love — his discipline. Thus I treasure my favorite picture of Daddy — his overall love.

Kay King, Eddy

Airport cash

The leadership of Valley Mills is short-sighted (“Valley Mills not selling airport,” June 16). Council members want money for improvements, but a great source of revenue is right under their nose — the airport.

General aviation is growing. There are four busy flight schools alone between the current local airports. Hangar space is at a premium at all local airports, and waiting lists are long. Federal funds and investors could make the improvements necessary to attract customers who will build hangars, pay hangar rental fees, buy fuel and come for aircraft maintenance. Just look at the growth at the McGregor airport. The revenue generated would pay back the investments and provide additional funds for other projects. The demand is there.

Richard Campbell, Hewitt