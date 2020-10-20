LETTERS: Former Waco mayor offers city council endorsement

Vote Borderud
Waco’s District III is my home. From 2004-2005, I represented our district, but upon Mayor Mae Jackson’s untimely death, I ultimately “threw in my hat” and ran for her unexpired term (2005-2006) and served as mayor from 2005–2010. From 2012 to the present, John Kinnard has ably represented District III and his service to our district and the city of Waco would be a meaty subject for a very long letter. However, today I write about the District III position, as John opted not to run again this term. Along with a host of other citizens, John is backing Josh Borderud for that seat.
This year’s election has its special challenges, for reasons of which we are all painfully aware. The city’s election is on the same ballot as the presidential, state and county ballot. Out of concern that we might allow national issues to overshadow county, ISD and city ballots, I write to underscore the importance of our local election. We see our local office-holder Wacoans at church, at the grocery store, in restaurants and at the doctors’ offices. Our local representatives are our neighbors and friends, working on our behalf in ways one could hardly imagine unless you’ve held one of those positions.
A wise friend once said, “The best leaders are those with a servant’s heart.” One only has to review Josh Borderud’s resume to recognize where his head, heart and hands have been working on behalf of Wacoans for most of his young adult life. Even in just 30 minutes in Josh’s presence, one senses that his leadership is driven not only by his heart but is wisely guided by his intelligence and deep experience in the Baylor Law School’s community services. He has contributed hundreds and hundreds of volunteer hours to the City of Waco Planning Commission, Capital Improvements, Zoning Board of Adjustment, Animal Welfare Board, Austin Avenue Neighborhood Association, Waco-McLennan County Bar Association and HOT Region MHMR Center and Metropolitan Planning Organization. He recently spearheaded the effort to create the Veterans Treatment Court in McLennan County.
At Baylor he mentors law students, provides legal services to veterans, first responders and children. While in private practice, he was named Outstanding Young Lawyer of McLennan County. The list goes on and on. There is no substitute for the relationships and working knowledge gained by working so deeply in volunteer community service, listening, suggesting, guiding the complex responsibilities associated with such work. In 2020, he was recognized nationally for excellence in public interest and pro bono activities.
Our family business, DuPuy Oxygen, is also in District III. Josh has a keen grasp of the issues associated with economic growth, our school districts, our businesses and public health. Josh strikes a wise balance between protecting the character and integrity of neighborhoods while recognizing and encouraging investments in business development in District III, which includes much of the Industrial Park.
I end by simply asking you to join me in voting for Josh Borderud to serve as our Waco District III City Council member.
Virginia DuPuy, former Waco mayor (2005-2010), President, DuPuy Oxygen
