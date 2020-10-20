LETTERS: Former Waco mayor offers city council endorsement

Vote Borderud

Waco’s District III is my home. From 2004-2005, I represented our district, but upon Mayor Mae Jackson’s untimely death, I ultimately “threw in my hat” and ran for her unexpired term (2005-2006) and served as mayor from 2005–2010. From 2012 to the present, John Kinnard has ably represented District III and his service to our district and the city of Waco would be a meaty subject for a very long letter. However, today I write about the District III position, as John opted not to run again this term. Along with a host of other citizens, John is backing Josh Borderud for that seat.

This year’s election has its special challenges, for reasons of which we are all painfully aware. The city’s election is on the same ballot as the presidential, state and county ballot. Out of concern that we might allow national issues to overshadow county, ISD and city ballots, I write to underscore the importance of our local election. We see our local office-holder Wacoans at church, at the grocery store, in restaurants and at the doctors’ offices. Our local representatives are our neighbors and friends, working on our behalf in ways one could hardly imagine unless you’ve held one of those positions.