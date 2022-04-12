LETTERS: Fort Hood commander praises Central Texas firefighters; solar savings challenged

Fire at Fort Hood

The strength of Fort Hood’s partnership with the greater Central Texas community was on full display as we battled the largest wildfire in the history of our installation from March 27 through April 1. In all, 29 local, state and federal agencies came to our aid to fight a blaze that scorched more than 33,000 acres. The effective coordination evident among all of these elements was born from years of hard work on all sides to establish enduring relationships with clear lines of communication. When they were needed, all of Central Texas rallied together in a way that is a model for others to follow.

The combined efforts of all the emergency responders began to turn the tide early in the fight. Less than 24 hours after the crisis began, we gave up no further ground in spite of the continued high winds and hot temperatures. Work continued over the next several days to establish full containment of the fire, and by March 30, Texas was able to begin shifting attention to other wildfires across the state.

Since completing containment of the Crittenberg and Flat fires, the Fort Hood Directorate of Emergency Services along with local, state and federal partners have continued collaboration.

Among the biggest lessons we gained from the fire was the need to continue — and even accelerate — our ongoing wildfire mitigation efforts on Fort Hood. Since 2020, we have conducted more than 35,000 acres of prescribed burns to consume the brush and undergrowth that serves as potential fuel for wildfires. Additionally, we have improved more than 844 miles of firebreaks throughout the training area. But more is needed, and our team is already hard at work to set the conditions for a safe and sustainable reopening of our range complex.

Training is what Fort Hood does as part of our obligation to the American people. We will never fall short of that obligation, and Texans should be confident that we are doing everything possible to minimize future risk of wildfires to the post and our neighbors. Anything is possible when we work together.

Col. Chad R. Foster, Killeen

Show the savings

I see Alan Northcutt is at it again [April 6 column], trying to change the world by promising solar as the answer to all our ills, both for the climate and financially. I am not against any form of new energy production, as I think we need to produce more energy any way we can, just due to the sheer growth of our state. I am also for saving money and being good stewards of our tax dollars.

There lies the rub. He promises it will be cost effective. I have seen studies and articles on electric cars, solar and wind power, but I never see actual numbers after installation to verify this nor a fair comparison of true expenses. So if the Waco Trib is willing, I am challenging Northcutt to at least once a year write an article on the actual costs and any savings of the 25th Street Station solar experiment. Be fair, too, by laying out all the costs: cost of installation, parts, maintenance, replacement of any panels, a fair charge of the time city workers spend on maintaining it, along with actual power costs paid and so-called savings of payback by selling excess power. Then work this out to a complete payback in months, including panel replacements as time goes on.

The city should be transparent and welcome this, because if it is as good as he says, it should encourage others. I would also like to see if this is true for an average residential consumer, not some sweetheart deal a government gets.

Karl Lauritzen, Waco