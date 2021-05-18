LETTERS: Free from tyranny at last; abortion foes blast Trib column

Mask free

“But people who aren’t vaccinated will lie about it!” was the most common concern. And I ask: So what? I received my second dose in February, and I cried with relief and hugged the nurse. I had spent the last year in a constant state of anxiety and I felt it lift like a fog burning off in the morning sun. I have one of those conditions that makes COVID-19 a riskier bet for me and I have felt like I had no agency over my own safety for the last year. So many people simply refused to love their neighbor by wearing a mask, by staying home after contact with an infected person or even after a positive test. It made the world feel very dangerous and cruel. But today? Today, the tables are turned. I am no longer dependent on the capacity of others to not be jerks in order to live life and be safe. I have longed for this day.