LETTERS: Free from tyranny at last; abortion foes blast Trib column

Mask free
Nearly as soon as the CDC announced the newest guidance on masks and fully vaccinated people, I began to hear people who had urged us to trust the science and listen to the experts suddenly take an about-face. Apparently the experts became complete idiots a few days ago and the science suddenly untrustworthy.
“But people who aren’t vaccinated will lie about it!” was the most common concern. And I ask: So what? I received my second dose in February, and I cried with relief and hugged the nurse. I had spent the last year in a constant state of anxiety and I felt it lift like a fog burning off in the morning sun. I have one of those conditions that makes COVID-19 a riskier bet for me and I have felt like I had no agency over my own safety for the last year. So many people simply refused to love their neighbor by wearing a mask, by staying home after contact with an infected person or even after a positive test. It made the world feel very dangerous and cruel. But today? Today, the tables are turned. I am no longer dependent on the capacity of others to not be jerks in order to live life and be safe. I have longed for this day.
Now the consequences of irresponsibility will be nearly all felt by the irresponsible. That said, I understand if some aren’t ready to drop the masks just yet — that is completely fine and valid. We all approach change in our own way in our own time. But don’t for one moment give the free riders and dishonest folks a smidgen of your attention. We spent too long worrying about them. We’re free from their tyranny over our lives now.
Elli Harris-Mevis, Hewitt
Term limits
It seems that our two-party system has polarized us and stalemate has become the norm. The best way to ensure bipartisanship is to introduce a third party. The Democrats and Republicans will band together and destroy any attempt to upset their "old boys' club" monopoly.
There is another way to ensure congressionally dreaded bipartisanship. Bring up term limits for Congress. That brings the two parties together just as well.
Daniel Gulick, Bellmead
Baird rebuttal
I write in response to Robert Baird’s op-ed titled “Perils in simplifying debate” [May 9], which could just as easily have been called “Can’t we Just all get along.” I guess that would be possible if we were all as wishy-washy as Baird. There are, however, many people, myself included, committed to the sanctity of life (yes, a fetus is a life, 100% human). To suggest that we work hand-in-hand with Planned Parenthood is absurd. Why would any of us chose to cozy up to the organization that has led this nation into what is nothing short of a holocaust of innocent lives? Accordingly, I do not want to get along with the abortionists and I do not care to moderate my tone. Abortion is murder and since 1973 sixty-two million human beings have been killed in this senseless tragedy.
Gene Griffin, Lorena
I've been reading with interest Robert Baird's article and the responses on the difficulty in deciding "abortion, not a yes or no question" and I may have a solution. Substitute "destroying a child in the womb" for "abortion" and see if it's a more clear answer. Also in weighing the good with the bad an organization does, I'm always reminded of the timeless adage "Mussolini made the trains run on time."
Diane Schlecte, Waco