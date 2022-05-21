LETTERS: Gaineses should pay their own way; reasons behind Connally bond vote failure

Enough breaks

The city and county should absolutely not use taxpayer dollars to offset costs for any project that the Gaines family wants done for themselves.

Chip and Jo can afford to build their own projects, and if they can’t, then they shouldn’t be building it. If they need financing, they can go to a bank and receive a loan like the rest of us. Yet they are happily not like the rest of us. Wealthy people having taxpayer funds defray costs for them is basically a big scam, where they prevent people who choose to not do business with them from helping their company.

Also, I think it’s pretty safe to say that Chip and Jo aren’t going to uproot their business to go elsewhere. They are treated like royalty here by local governments. They aren’t going to go to another city where they may just become another face in a crowd of celebrities. They want to be where they are, the top dogs in town — not a city where other wealthy celebrities could upstage them and dilute their influence.

Samuel Culper III,

Bellmead

Bond vote secretive

Jennifer Sitton’s May 14 letter completely misses several points about why the Connally ISD bond was defeated twice by voters. The average increase in taxes per month is not being reflected by what our assessed values have gone up to. Using $150,000 is not a fair comparison anymore.

She then blames it on the over-65 crowd, saying they should not care since it does not apply to them. Well, a lot of the over-65 crowd own rental properties which have to pay the full increase; they use them to supplement their income in retirement. She also criticized people who do not have children for voting “no” with just hearsay and no factual evidence. Way to make friends!

Then she insinuates that people here illegally should vote because they would have voted for the bond. Sorry — only taxpaying citizens should vote. Good for Sitton that she can afford this increase on top of the assessment increases; others really cannot and are making hard choices. Good look criticizing them.

Then I see the Trib’s article on the bond in last Sunday’s paper. Trib, please at least try to look impartial and have someone on the side that has voted it down two times in the article, instead of being a shill. The school district says it will have a new community board to review renovations this summer and might — they say might — include those who were opposed to the bond.

They also held the election only at the school this time, not with all the other elections, making it difficult to vote and trying and get more “yes” votes. Therein lies the biggest reason why I have voted “no.” The school and those in favor have treated us as second-class citizens that should just do as they say and pay up.

Is the school in bad shape? Yes. It did not happen overnight, yet years have passed with other bonds used on other things. So was it not important then? The transparency and respect issue is nonexistent right now and this is the worst time ever to ask everyone to pay more.

Karl Lauritzen Jr., Waco